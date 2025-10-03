Samante: Jesuit Athletic Meet 2025, a celebration of spirit

The Jesuit Athletic Meet (JAM) 2025 brought together the vibrant energy of basic education athletes from 11 Jesuit schools nationwide from September 23–27 in Cagayan de Oro City, hosted by Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan. Student-athletes competed, connected, and celebrated for five days in the spirit of Ignatian sportsmanship.

More than just a talent showcase, JAM 2025 embodied the Jesuit tradition of mens sana in corpore sano, a sound mind in a sound body. The week highlighted athletic excellence and the deeper values of teamwork, discipline, and friendship that Jesuit institutions have long upheld.

Athletes gave their all in basketball, volleyball, track, aquatics, and other events. Yet beyond the scores and medals, what stood out were the bonds formed off the court and friendships built across schools and cities.

Sports often carry the weight of pressure and results; however, JAM 2025 reminded everyone of its true purpose: the holistic formation of young people. Every serve and shot became more than a display of skill. It was a lived expression of the Jesuit mission to form persons of competence, conscience, compassion, and commitment.

Competence was visible in the discipline of athletes who trained hard and played with excellence. Conscience came alive in the honesty of players who respected the rules and officials, choosing integrity over shortcuts. Compassion surfaced in the cheers, handshakes, and gestures of sportsmanship extended to opponents, reminding everyone that rivalry need not erase respect. And commitment shone in the resilience of athletes who gave their best for themselves and their teams, schools, and the larger Ignatian community.

In this way, the games of JAM 2025 were not only contests of strength and strategy but also moments of formation, where Jesuit schools lived out their ideals not only in classrooms but also on courts, fields, and tracks, where every game became a lesson in faith, character, and excellence.