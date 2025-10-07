Samante: Journey in harmony

The spirit of sportsmanship and community came alive as the 62nd Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs) Meet officially opened on October 6, 2025, marking the start of a weeklong celebration of athletic excellence and cultural expression that runs until October 11, 2025.

Carrying the theme “Journey in Harmony: Living Synodality through Sports and Culture,” this year’s Dacs Meet highlights the Catholic schools’ commitment to forming holistic individuals: developing mind, body, and spirit in unity with others. The event serves as a living expression of the Church’s call to journey together in faith and purpose, both on and off the playing field.

Synodality, as emphasized by Pope Francis, is about walking together, listening, and discerning as a community of faith. This spirit comes alive in Dacs, where athletes, coaches, and supporters compete with integrity, respect, and a shared sense of solidarity. Every game becomes a venue for growth, teaching discipline, perseverance, humility in victory, and grace in defeat.

More than competition, Dacs Season 62 celebrates harmony in diversity. With over 30 member schools participating, the inclusion of cultural presentations alongside sports events underscores that unity does not mean uniformity. It is through diversity that true collaboration and community are found.

As Gaudium et Spes (22) affirms that “only in the mystery of the incarnate Word does the mystery of man take on light,” the Dacs Sports Season underscores the Church’s mission to promote human development in all its dimensions. Sports, in this light, become a school of humanity. In this space, young people learn the values of teamwork, discipline, and compassion.

As Dacs athletes take to the courts, fields, and stages this week, they do so not just to win games but to live out faith in action. The true victory lies in the harmony built through shared effort. A testament to the enduring mission of Catholic education: forming persons for others, grounded in faith, excellence, and community.