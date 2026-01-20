Samante: Mindanao makes its mark at NBTC

RSY Group of Companies stamped its mark on regional basketball history with a 75–60 victory over the Liceo de Cagayan University Titans in the finals of the 2026 Smart-NBTC Mindanao Regional Championship on Sunday at the Oroquieta City Bayfront Arena. Before a crowd that felt every moment, RSY displayed poise, depth, and championship composure to claim the regional crown—and send a clear message: Mindanao is ready to compete on the national stage.

The win also secured spots for both RSY and Liceo de Cagayan University in the Smart-NBTC National Finals, set for March 22 to 29. There, they will face the country’s top 19-and-under teams, giving Mindanao talent a chance to challenge the traditional powerhouses from Luzon and the Visayas.

Joining them on the national stage are Off-Campus Residences x Toyomoto and Loverz Gadgets, who punched the final two Mindanao wildcard tickets. Their qualification underscores just how deep and competitive the regional field has become. A far cry from the days when Mindanao representation was often treated as an afterthought.

This is precisely why regional programs from the NBTC matter.

National championships may crown the ultimate winner, but it is the regional tournaments that do the heavy lifting: identifying talent, sharpening competitive instincts, and giving young players meaningful games in high-pressure environments. In Mindanao, these events also serve a larger purpose: decentralizing opportunity and proving that elite basketball development does not belong to a single geographic area.

The Oroquieta finals were not just about a trophy. They were about validating players who dream beyond provincial borders and communities that rally behind grassroots sports.

As RSY leads the Mindanao charge to the Nationals, one thing is clear: regional excellence is no longer a stepping stone. It is a force ready to challenge, compete, and claim its place on the national stage.

Congratulations to Coach Eric Altamirano and the NBTC!