Samante: Play, healing, and hope after calamity

When disasters strike, we often focus on food, water, and shelter, and rightfully so. But after the recent earthquakes and floods that hit the Davao Region, one crucial part of recovery often goes unnoticed: the power of play.

For children, play is not a luxury. It’s a form of healing. In times of chaos, it offers safety, imagination, and joy. It’s how children make sense of what has happened when words fall short.

Adults talk about rebuilding homes and livelihoods. For children, rebuilding begins when they find a ball to kick or a friend to laugh with. These simple moments of play restore their sense of normalcy.

Psychologists call it play therapy, but for kids, it’s just being kids again. Play helps regulate emotions, reduce stress, and reconnect them with others. Play helps regulate emotions by giving children control over something, even when everything else feels uncertain. It reduces stress by channeling their energy into creativity rather than anxiety. Most importantly, it reconnects them with others. It’s the foundation of resilience. It’s in these simple moments that resilience begins to take root. A child who learns to play again learns to hope again. And hope, in the face of disaster, is the first step toward healing.

As we rebuild, let’s remember: recovery isn’t just about restoring structures; it’s about restoring smiles. A repaired basketball court, a playground, or a community play session can do more than lift spirits. It rebuilds lives.

Because long after the aftershocks fade, what keeps a community strong are its children, resilient, joyful, and ready to play again.

Notes from the sidelines: How communities can encourage play after disasters

1. Create safe play areas.

2. Set up open and supervised zones near evacuation sites using simple, safe materials.

3. Include play kits in relief work.

4. Add balls or art supplies in relief distributions; small things, significant impact.

5. Mobilize teachers and coaches.

6. Train volunteers to organize group games and structured play to help children reconnect and heal.