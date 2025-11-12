Samante: Play to heal

As the nation faces the aftermath of Typhoon Tino and Typhoon Uwan, thousands of Filipino families struggle to recover from the destruction. Relief drives, temporary shelters, and rebuilding projects are underway. Still, another vital aspect of recovery is often overlooked: every child's right to play.

This International Children's Day, we are reminded that play is not a pastime. It is a fundamental right, protected under Article 31 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Play provides emotional release, fosters social bonds, and helps children rebuild a sense of normalcy, especially after traumatic experiences such as displacement and loss.

For many children affected by calamities, the playground becomes a distant memory. Sports fields are submerged, schools are turned into evacuation centers, and communities lose the spaces where laughter and teamwork once thrived. It is in this context that national sports agencies, local government units, and community sports organizations must see beyond competitive training and tournaments.

Grassroots sports development should also mean recovery through recreation. An intentional effort to ensure that children, regardless of circumstance, can continue to play safely. This can take many forms, such as mobile play kits distributed in evacuation centers, community sports days that promote healing through movement, or temporary play zones built in disaster-affected areas. These simple initiatives go a long way in restoring hope and resilience among children.

The power of sport lies not only in developing champions but in nurturing communities. When children play, they rediscover confidence, trust, and joy. When we protect their right to play, we invest in their recovery and in the nation's future.

As we rebuild homes and infrastructures, let us also rebuild safe spaces for play, because the sound of children laughing, running, and playing again is itself a sign that healing has begun.