Samante: Raising the banner for women

Violence Against Women and Children (Vawc) is often discussed in policy forums, legal circles, and social campaigns. Still, its impact on the world of sports deserves louder, stronger attention. As we celebrate the 18-Day Campaign to End Vawc, it’s timely to recognize how women athletes across the Philippines continue to redefine strength, resilience, and leadership while still facing a playing field that is not always fair or safe.

Women’s sports have experienced tremendous growth in the country. From volleyball arenas filled to Filipina boxers, footballers, martial artists, runners, and basketball players making waves in the international scene, the momentum is undeniable. Yet behind these victories are stories that remind us why advocacy remains essential.

Vawc in sports is not always visible. It can take the form of psychological pressure, gender-based discrimination, inappropriate behavior from authority figures, or unequal access to training and opportunities. Some athletes face subtle yet damaging comments about their bodies, roles, or capabilities. Others face harassment disguised as “coaching,” or find their paths limited simply because leadership spaces in sports are still overwhelmingly male.

But here is where sport becomes a powerful response to Vawc: it gives voice, confidence, community, and agency. Every time a young girl steps on the court, the track, or the field, she claims space in a society that has historically minimized women’s roles. Every coach or athletic program that commits to safe spaces and gender-sensitive policies becomes part of a solution that ripples far beyond the game.

Schools and communities play a crucial role. In Davao and across Mindanao, we see programs that not only develop athletes but also teach the values of respect, equality, and empowerment. When institutions integrate safeguarding policies, provide complaint mechanisms, and train coaches in ethical and inclusive practices, they protect athletes and uplift the standard of sport itself.

Women’s sports are not just about medals. It’s about dignity. As we push for stronger systems against Vawc, let us champion the Filipina athlete: her drive, her voice, and her right to compete without fear. Because when we protect women in sports, we strengthen the entire sporting community.