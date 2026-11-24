AS THE world celebrates International Children's Day, we are reminded that childhood is more than a preparation for adulthood. It is a precious time to discover, explore, build friendships, and simply enjoy being young. The right to play is a fundamental right of every child, recognized under Article 31 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Play is more than recreation. It is essential to a child's physical, emotional, social, and psychological development. Through play and sports, children learn teamwork, discipline, resilience, respect, and the value of belonging. They discover their strengths, overcome challenges, and gain lessons that reach far beyond the playing field.

This makes the recent dedication of the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) Rene "Bobet" Baterbonia Covered Courts (RBCC) at the Senior High School particularly meaningful. The facility honors the memory of the late Rene "Bobet" Baterbonia, a student-athlete whose life and journey remain part of the university's sporting community.

While the dedication pays tribute to Bobet, the courts also carry a greater purpose. They offer young people a place to play, develop their talents, build friendships, and experience the life-shaping power of sports. Every game played, every friendship formed, and every lesson learned on these courts can help keep Bobet's legacy alive.

Remembering Bobet also reminds us that sports should never be measured solely by championships, medals, or individual achievements. Just as important are the opportunities we give young people to participate, have fun, grow, and feel that they belong. Every child deserves access to safe and inclusive spaces where play is encouraged, and every young person's potential is valued.

As we celebrate International Children's Day, may we renew our commitment to protecting the Right to Play — not as a privilege reserved for the gifted or athletically inclined, but as a fundamental right that belongs to every child.

Perhaps the most meaningful way to honor Bobet is to keep these courts alive with the laughter, energy, dreams, and aspirations of the young people who will play there.

Because when we give children the freedom and opportunity to play, we give them more than a game. We give them room to grow, discover what they can do, and make their own mark on the world.