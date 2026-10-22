Samante: Rest well, Sir EdFer

Some people leave a lasting impression not because we worked with them for a long time, but because of what they taught us, the example they set, and the purpose they left behind.

Eduardo “EdFer” Fernandez was one of those people.

I had the privilege of working with him during my brief stint at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), when we helped lay the groundwork for the children’s games program. It was a meaningful experience that taught me that sports development, especially for children, takes more than organizing competitions. It requires vision, commitment, collaboration, and a genuine belief in the power of sports to shape young lives.

Sir EdFer was a mentor during that chapter of my professional journey. Although our time working together was relatively short, it was enough for me to appreciate the value of learning from someone who understood both the work and the responsibility that came with it.

Developing a program for children meant looking beyond the playing field. It meant creating opportunities for young people to discover their abilities, develop discipline, build friendships, and experience the joy of participation. These are the foundations of a stronger sporting culture.

That is what made the work meaningful, and why those who champion such initiatives deserve to be remembered.

In sports, we often celebrate champions for the medals they win, the records they break, and the victories they deliver. But some champions work behind the scenes, building programs, guiding colleagues, and creating opportunities for the next generation. Their contributions may not come with trophies, but their impact can last long after they have left the arena.

Sir EdFer’s passing reminds us of the people who quietly help move Philippine sports forward. For those of us fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him, his legacy will remain part of our own journeys in sports development.

Looking back on our time working together, I am grateful for the opportunity to learn from him and to share in the effort to bring children's sports closer to the young people who could benefit from them.

Thank you, Sir EdFer, for the mentorship, the shared work, and the part you played in building something meaningful for our children.

Vaya con Dios, Sir EdFer.