Samante: Six years without Kobe

Six years ago, the basketball world went quiet.

January 26, 2020, was one of those days you remember precisely where you were. Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was gone. For many of us, it was the first time a sports loss felt like personal grief. Not because we knew him, but because Kobe somehow walked with us through different seasons of our lives.

As a fan, Kobe was my constant reminder that greatness is intentional. The championships, the 81-point game, the five rings, the 20 years with one franchise. Those were spectacular. But what stayed with me was his relationship with work. Kobe made discipline aspirational. He showed that excellence wasn’t an accident; it was a daily decision.

As a sports advocate, that lesson mattered deeply. In community programs, school gyms, and grassroots sports spaces, “Mamba Mentality” became shorthand for accountability. Not trash talk. Not bravado. But preparation. Commitment. Respect for the craft. When I do speaking engagements, Kobe’s story often serves as the bridge between talent and responsibility.

But it was as a father that Kobe’s loss hit hardest.

Watching him in retirement, coaching Gianna, championing women’s basketball, sitting courtside not as a superstar but as a proud dad, felt like seeing a different kind of legacy unfold. He modeled presence. Curiosity. Joy in guiding the next generation. That image of Kobe and Gigi became a powerful symbol of what sports can be at their best: connection, learning, and love.

Six years later, the ache remains. But so does the fire.

Kobe Bryant didn’t just leave highlights. He left standards. For athletes. For coaches. For parents. For anyone trying to be better today than they were yesterday.

Legends don’t disappear when they’re gone.

They stay, every time we choose effort over excuses, presence over distraction, and purpose over comfort.

Game on, Mamba. Always.