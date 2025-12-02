Samante: Team Pilipinas-Davao’s ASEAN Triumph

Team Pilipinas-Davao has once again placed Davao City and the entire country on the international basketball map after being crowned the 2025 Asean Schools Games basketball champions in Brunei Darussalam.

In a nail-biting finale, the boys pulled off a gutsy 90-86 win over Malaysia, sealing a tournament sweep that showcased not only their athletic prowess but also the character and discipline that define their identity as young Filipino athletes.

What made this victory even more compelling was how the team was built. Under the seasoned leadership of Head Coach Jess Linus Evangelio, the roster featured the core members of the Palarong Pambansa 2025 secondary boys champion team from Ateneo de Davao University, reinforced by four talented players from Central Luzon. The blend of familiarity, chemistry, and fresh energy created a unified squad capable of navigating the tournament’s most challenging moments.

But the championship run wasn’t merely about talent. It was about resilience, teamwork, and a commitment to playing with purpose. The team swept all five of the matches, a testament to their preparation and mental toughness. Every game showed their willingness to dig deep, adjust on the fly, and trust one another. These qualities reflect the Ignatian values instilled in them: excellence, discipline, and being “men for others” on and off the court.

This Asean triumph is more than a championship title. It is a celebration of what young Filipino athletes can achieve when talent is matched with values, when preparation meets opportunity, and when a team embraces both competition and character formation.

Team Pilipinas-Davao didn’t just win. They represented the city, the country, and the Ateneo community with honor and distinction. Their victory serves as a potent reminder: when you play with purpose, excellence follows.

Notes from the sidelines: Congratulations to BEST Center Davao for successfully concluding their SBP-Passerrelle Twin Tournaments last Nov.30, 2025.