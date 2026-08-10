Samante: The Calendar Game

In school sports, we often talk about producing champions through better coaching, improved facilities, and quality training. Yet one of the biggest barriers to student-athlete success isn’t found on the court or the field. It’s on the calendar.

Every year, talented young athletes face an unnecessary choice: represent their schools in qualifying tournaments or stay in class, take exams, and meet academic requirements. The dilemma becomes even greater when those competitions serve as gateways to prestigious events such as the Palarong Pambansa, the CEAP Mindanao Games, and other regional and national championships.

The answer isn’t to make students choose. Schools, leagues, and tournament organizers should work together to align academic and athletic calendars.

Schools exist first and foremost to educate. Athletics supports that mission; it doesn’t replace it. Student-athletes are students before they are athletes. Their pursuit of excellence in sports should never come at the expense of their education. At the same time, academic schedules shouldn’t keep them from opportunities that build leadership, discipline, teamwork, resilience, and character.

Calendar harmonization requires deliberate planning. Schools can identify protected competition windows, while tournament organizers can release schedules early enough to avoid major examinations and academic milestones. Education officials, sports associations, and private school leagues should also coordinate well in advance to reduce conflicts, especially for qualifying tournaments that determine who advances to higher-level competitions.

When calendars work together instead of against each other, everyone benefits. Student-athletes miss fewer classes and experience less stress. Teachers can better support learning, while coaches and schools field stronger teams without compromising academic standards.

More importantly, aligned calendars reinforce a simple truth: education and sports are partners in developing the whole person. Young people should never have to choose between the classroom and their dreams.

Winning a championship creates lasting memories. Helping develop responsible, well-rounded, and educated young leaders leaves an even greater legacy.

Sometimes, the most important game isn’t played on the hardwood or the track. It’s played in the planning room, where calendars align, opportunities are protected, and every student-athlete has the chance to succeed—in the classroom and in competition. PR