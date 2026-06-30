Samante: The first team every child needs

In recent days, incidents of violence involving minors have shaken our communities. While each case has its own circumstances, these heartbreaking events raise an important question: Are we doing enough to guide young people before they reach a breaking point?

Parents are a child’s first coaches in life. Long before schools, friends, and social media begin shaping values, the home builds the foundation for character, discipline, empathy, and accountability. Effective parental guidance is not about constant control. It is about being present — knowing who your children spend time with, understanding their struggles, listening without judgment, and recognizing when they need help.

Today’s young people face challenges unlike those of previous generations. Digital influences, peer pressure, social media content, and mental health concerns compete for their attention every day. In this environment, the absence of parental involvement can leave them searching for acceptance and belonging in unhealthy places.

This is where sports can become one of society’s strongest allies.

Sports are more than games. They provide structure, purpose, and a positive environment where young people learn discipline, teamwork, resilience, and respect. Coaches become mentors. Teammates become a support system. The playing field becomes a classroom where athletes celebrate victories with humility and turn defeats into opportunities for growth.

Still, even the best sports program cannot replace the role of parents. The greatest impact occurs when families stay involved. A child who knows someone will be waiting after practice to ask, “How was your day?” is reminded that their value extends far beyond wins, losses, or individual performance.

Communities also play an important role. They must create accessible sports and recreation programs, maintain safe public spaces, and invest in meaningful youth development initiatives that give young people positive outlets for their energy and talents.

Violence among youth is not solely a law enforcement issue. It is a family and community responsibility. Prevention begins long before an incident occurs. It starts with conversations around the dinner table, shared experiences, consistent guidance, and opportunities for young people to discover their strengths and potential.

The first team every child belongs to is their family. When parents, schools, coaches, and communities work together toward a common goal, they give young people something far more valuable than trophies or medals.

They give them a future.