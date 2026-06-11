Samante: Vaya Con Dios, Rene

Some stories in sports are measured in championships won, records broken, or jerseys retired. Others are measured by the lives touched, the character shown, and the dreams carried with quiet dignity.

This week, the basketball community mourns the untimely passing of Rene Clert Baterbonia, a young player whose journey had only just begun.

From Agusan del Sur and proudly representing Ateneo de Davao University, Rene stood out not only for his skill but for how he carried himself. He was a son, teammate, friend, and an inspiration to many who saw in him the values that define sport at its best—humility, discipline, perseverance, and faith.

He played with quiet pride for his school and community. He did not chase the spotlight, but his effort on the court brought it to him anyway. Every rebound, every loose ball, every sacrifice play reflected an athlete who understood that basketball is bigger than individual recognition.

His talent opened the door to a new chapter. As a promising recruit bound for Ateneo de Manila University, Rene prepared to join the UAAP, ready to test himself on the country’s biggest collegiate stage. It was a dream built through long hours in the gym and shared by his family, coaches, and teammates who watched him grow.

But life, in its harsh unpredictability, sometimes ends stories far too soon.

There is deep sadness in knowing he will never hear the cheers, never wear the jersey in official competition, and never complete the next chapter of his basketball journey. There is an even deeper weight in knowing he cannot read these words.

Yet what remains matters more.

Rene left a mark on the people who knew him. Young athletes who followed his journey saw what it means to pursue excellence without losing humility. His legacy now lives in the standards he set and the lives he influenced.

Sorry, you cannot read this anymore, Rene.

Thank you for showing what it means to carry success with grace and to honor your roots with pride.

Vaya con Dios, Rene Clert Baterbonia.

You will forever be an inspiring Blue Knight.