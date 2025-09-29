Sambo siblings sweep top athlete honors at inaugural Sports Heroes Awards Night

Siblings Chino and Sydney Sy Tancontian of Davao City emerged as the biggest winners of the first-ever Sports Heroes Awards Night on Sunday, September 28, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, while their father’s group, the Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI), was hailed as National Sports Association of the Year.

Additionally, Ace Larida, sambo national coach, was honored with the Coach of the Year award.

The event, co-presented by Southern Sports Digest and the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) on its 30th year, honored athletes, coaches, and leaders who brought pride to Davao and the Philippines. For the Tancontians, it was more than a night of recognition; it was the culmination of years of sacrifice and passion.

Chino Sy Tancontian, an Olympic Solidarity scholar who struck gold at the 2025 USA Sambo International and the 51st All Japan Sambo Championships 2025, claimed the Sports Hero of the Year (male) award.

His sister Sydney, a World Sambo Cup bronze medalist and double gold winner at the 2025 USA Sambo International and the Oceania Sambo Championships, matched the honor as Sports Hero of the Year (Female). Their coach, Ace Larida, was named Coach of the Year, while their father, Paolo Tancontian, president of PSFI, accepted the NSA of the Year award on behalf of the federation.

"For me, it’s an honor,” Chino told SunStar Davao in an interview. “When I was young, I attended the DSA forum after some competitions in Batang Pinoy or international competitions. So now, I was chosen as the top male athlete, with my sister (Sydney) as the top female. I never imagined that I would be able to do it. Especially in the first edition of the awarding. So now, it’s iconic. That’s why I have to be proud.”

Asked for advice to younger athletes, he replied: “Don’t be afraid. As long as you dream big, that’s your only goal. If you want to work hard and be disciplined, you have to be passionate about what you’re doing so that you can achieve your goal.”

On Facebook, Chino later thanked the sportswriters and the community that shaped him and Sydney:

“As kids, our little hearts were filled with big dreams, and to realize that it’s all falling into place one by one is surreal to me. This recognition is not only mine but also to my family, teammates, coaches, friends, and loved ones. There are no shortcuts to success. Hard work, fueled by passion, and maintained with discipline strengthened by a courageous heart, is the secret. The sky is the limit. This is only the beginning. Daghan pa ta'g abton (I still have a lot to achieve).”