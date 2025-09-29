Sambo siblings sweep top athlete honors at inaugural Sports Heroes Awards Night

Siblings Chino and Sydney Sy Tancontian of Davao City emerged as the biggest winners of the first-ever Sports Heroes Awards Night on Sunday, September 28, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, while their father’s group, the Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI), was hailed as National Sports Association of the Year.
Additionally, Ace Larida, sambo national coach, was honored with the Coach of the Year award.
The event, co-presented by Southern Sports Digest and the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) on its 30th year, honored athletes, coaches, and leaders who brought pride to Davao and the Philippines. For the Tancontians, it was more than a night of recognition; it was the culmination of years of sacrifice and passion.
Chino Sy Tancontian, an Olympic Solidarity scholar who struck gold at the 2025 USA Sambo International and the 51st All Japan Sambo Championships 2025, claimed the Sports Hero of the Year (male) award.
His sister Sydney, a World Sambo Cup bronze medalist and double gold winner at the 2025 USA Sambo International and the Oceania Sambo Championships, matched the honor as Sports Hero of the Year (Female). Their coach, Ace Larida, was named Coach of the Year, while their father, Paolo Tancontian, president of PSFI, accepted the NSA of the Year award on behalf of the federation.
"For me, it’s an honor,” Chino told SunStar Davao in an interview. “When I was young, I attended the DSA forum after some competitions in Batang Pinoy or international competitions. So now, I was chosen as the top male athlete, with my sister (Sydney) as the top female. I never imagined that I would be able to do it. Especially in the first edition of the awarding. So now, it’s iconic. That’s why I have to be proud.”
Asked for advice to younger athletes, he replied: “Don’t be afraid. As long as you dream big, that’s your only goal. If you want to work hard and be disciplined, you have to be passionate about what you’re doing so that you can achieve your goal.”
On Facebook, Chino later thanked the sportswriters and the community that shaped him and Sydney:
“As kids, our little hearts were filled with big dreams, and to realize that it’s all falling into place one by one is surreal to me. This recognition is not only mine but also to my family, teammates, coaches, friends, and loved ones. There are no shortcuts to success. Hard work, fueled by passion, and maintained with discipline strengthened by a courageous heart, is the secret. The sky is the limit. This is only the beginning. Daghan pa ta'g abton (I still have a lot to achieve).”
Meanwhile, Paris 2024 Olympics women’s boxing bronze medalist Nesthy Petecio was among the celebrated names at the inaugural sports awards night. Though Petecio could not attend, her mother, Prescilla, proudly received the Plaque of Recognition on her behalf, drawing warm applause from the crowd.
Other honorees who received Plaques of Recognition included Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chair Patrick Gregorio, former PSC chair William “Butch” Ramirez, para-swimming champion Ernie Gawilan, former PSC commissioner Charles Raymond Maxey, and para games chess champion Henry Roger Lopez.
Also recognized were Ma. Rafaella Mafy Singson, Robert Dayanan Jr., Simon Servillon, Jaime Nirza, Francis “Ef-Ef” Escandor, former world boxing champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas, the Philippine Canoe, Kayak and Dragonboat Federation, and the Davao Drag Racing Association.
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, represented by Councilor Tek Ocampo, congratulated the awardees:
“The City Government of Davao sends its congratulations to all the esteemed athletes, coaches, and individuals who have made meaningful contributions to the sports industry in Davao Region. To our athletes, congratulations. We extend our heartfelt commendation for your hard work, determination, and admirable passion for sports. Thank you for bringing honor to Davao Region and the entire country.”
Councilor Tek Ocampo, one of DSA’s pioneers, reminded everyone of the deeper value of sports, saying, “Sports is one thing that defines all of us as human beings. It looks like it is not essential, but it gives us the space to express our humanity and the limits of our existence. Sports, in short, is life. To those athletes recognized for their sports excellence, congrats, and keep up the good work. I will be with you in discovering talents in the grassroots. In this effort, no one should be left behind.”
The night ended not just as a roll call of winners, but as a reminder that in Davao sports, family, community, and passion will always be at the heart of every triumph. MLSA