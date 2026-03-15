Sambo technical seminar ushers sambo tournament

The art of self-defense without weapons made a symbolic return to the city where it first gained ground in the Philippines as athletes, referees, and coaches gathered Sunday, March 15, as the 2026 National Sambo Referee and Coaches Technical Seminar and Sambo National Open Championships kicked off at Sta. Ana National High School as part of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

Participants from different parts of Luzon and Mindanao attended the event, marking a major gathering to strengthen the development of sambo in the country.

World-class Dabawenyo sambo siblings Chino and Sydney Sy Tancontian added color to the opening program.

School principal Wileto I. Rosal welcomed the athletes, officials, and guests, thanking them for supporting the event and for the sport's continued growth.

The technical seminar featured international officials from Malaysia and Indonesia who guided participants through the fundamentals of sambo, including competition rules, techniques, and proper conduct for referees and athletes.

During the opening program, Paolo Tancontian, president of the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, described the gathering as an important milestone for the sport.

After several years without major Sambo competitions, the federation formally opened the National Sambo Championship for Araw ng Dabaw 2026, bringing the sport back to the city where it first established a foothold in the Philippines.

Representing the city government of Davao, Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) officer-in-charge Michael Denton Aportadera highlighted the importance of the event for local athletes and sports development.

“This is a very historical moment for the city of Davao,” Aportadera said as he welcomed visiting participants and international referees.

He thanked sports leaders and organizers who worked to promote sambo in the country and encouraged athletes to take advantage of the opportunity to learn and compete.

“This is the first step for Davao, Mindanao, and the entire Philippines to gather everyone in the sport of sambo,” he said.

John Patrick C. Gregorio, chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, also addressed the participants and underscored the role of sports in uniting communities.

“Sports is good news. Sports are peace. Sports make people happy,” Gregorio said, emphasizing how athletic competition brings people together and helps uplift communities.

Gregorio, who once lived in Davao in the late 1990s, also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting athletes and strengthening sports programs nationwide.

“When it is your passion, when it is the sport that you love, it needs all the support and assistance coming from the Philippine Sports Commission,” he said.

The seminar and championship aim to sharpen the technical knowledge of referees and coaches while giving athletes the chance to showcase their skills on the national stage. MARCELINO F. MARANE II/DORSU, SunStar Intern