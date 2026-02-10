Santo Tomas governs DavNor Division Meet

The Mavericks piled up 106 gold, 95 silver, and 82 bronze medals in the four-day meet held Feb. 2–5, turning depth and discipline into a runaway championship.

Santo Tomas anchored its title run in the secondary division, where it finished second overall with 79 golds, 74 silvers, and 47 bronzes. The elementary team backed them up with a third-place finish, collecting 27 golds, 21 silvers, and 35 bronzes to seal the overall victory.

DNSRA Eagles chased hard but settled for first runner-up overall after harvesting 90 golds, 52 silvers, and 29 bronzes. Asuncion Torrents followed as second runner-up with 57 golds, 38 silvers, and 67 bronzes, while New Corella Splashers placed third with a heavy medal output of 56 golds, 81 silvers, and 83 bronzes.

Kapalong Cobras cracked the top five with 38 golds, 51 silvers, and 68 bronzes. Carmen Legions finished sixth with a 38-39-36 tally, while Braulio E. Dujali Blue Phoenix placed seventh with 16 golds, 17 silvers, and 26 bronzes.

San Isidro Stallions took eighth with 8 golds, 9 silvers, and 13 bronzes. Talaingod Hawks finished ninth with 4-7-9, and AIPPA Explorer rounded out the field with five silvers and 25 bronzes.

Asuncion Torrents ruled the elementary division, turning in 45 golds, 21 silvers, and 26 bronzes to clinch the title. New Corella Splashers followed with 40 golds, 40 silvers, and 35 bronzes, while Santo Tomas placed third.

The secondary division belonged to DNSRA Eagles, who powered their run with 90 gold medals. Santo Tomas Mavericks finished second, while Carmen Legions landed third with 29 golds, 23 silvers, and 24 bronzes. Kapalong Cobras, New Corella Splashers, and Asuncion Torrents completed the top six.

Santo Tomas officials credited the victory to a community-wide effort that extended beyond the playing venues.

“This outstanding triumph reflects the Mavericks’ dominance, determination, and excellence across all events,” the Santo Tomas Information said, praising the athletes, coaches, mentors, and supporters for their grit, discipline, and teamwork.

Top athletes and champion teams will advance to the 2026 Davraa Meet set February 22 to 28 in Davao del Norte. Dorothy Harriet Cabante, SunStar Intern/DNSC