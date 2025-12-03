SBP Davao hails PH boys’ historic ASG gold

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Davao Regional Director Glenn Y. Escandor lauded the Philippine boys’ secondary basketball team for its “historic and inspiring” gold-medal run at the 14th Asean Schools Games (ASG) in Brunei, calling their overtime triumph over Malaysia “a victory that made the country proud.”

In a recent statement furnished to SunStar Davao, Escandor congratulated the squad for its 90-86 championship win, a gritty overtime finish that capped a flawless 5–0 campaign. He also commended head coach Jess Linus Evangelio and his staff “for steering the team to the championship” and urged the young athletes to let their achievement “be an endless inspiration to others.”

The praise followed a dramatic title game Thursday, November 27, at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, where the Filipinos survived a late Malaysia surge behind disciplined defense and composed playmaking. Evangelio said his boys “won with puso,” especially in the tense final minutes when the game tightened.

“It was a tight game down the stretch, deadlock pa,” he told SunStar Davao. “We locked in on defense. They gave their all.”

Ateneo de Davao University standouts Rene Clerk Baterbonia and Rhysus Bajenting led the scoring punch, but Evangelio stressed that the victory was built on collective effort. “Team effort, Ma’am. Lahat sila may kanya-kanyang roles (It was a team effort, Ma’am. Each of them had a role). They are all superstars in their role,” he said.

The win completed a historic run for the contingent composed of Palarong Pambansa champion Davraa players and four reinforcements from Central Luzon. The team dominated Brunei and Singapore in group play and blasted Indonesia, 85–59, in the semifinals to reach the gold-medal match. Thursday’s final also marked their second win over Malaysia, having edged them 76–74 earlier in the tournament.

After clinching the gold, Evangelio hailed his boys as “history makers,” noting that they are the first Mindanao-bannered basketball team to compete and triumph on the ASG stage.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Rey Solitario said the win “stands as a powerful testament to the skill, discipline, and determination” of the young athletes, adding that the team “brought honor not only to the Philippines but to every Dabawenyo.” MLSA