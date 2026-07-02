SBP launches U-12 program to boost grassroots basketball

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has added an Under-12 division to its grassroots development program as part of its effort to identify and develop young Filipino basketball talent earlier.

The new age group joins the existing Under-14 and Under-16 divisions, expanding the federation's player development pathway and giving athletes more time to prepare for higher levels of competition.

Speaking during a recent Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, SBP Zone 12 assistant zone director for player development Alyssa Villamor said the Under-12 and Under-14 categories were introduced this year to strengthen the country's talent pipeline.

"Yung this year na program is really pababa ng pababa (age), which is good, kase kapag matanda na sila, darating na rin sila sa Under-16, which is yung U-16 may mga national and international tournaments na ginagawa (The program is now moving toward younger age groups, which is good because as these players grow older, they will eventually reach the Under-16 level, where national and international tournaments are already available)," Villamor said.

She said the Under-12 division includes a mandatory waiver requiring parental consent to help safeguard minor athletes participating in the program.

Starting player development at a younger age gives athletes more time to build their skills before advancing to the Under-16 level, where they can compete in national and international tournaments, Villamor said.

Asked how the federation handles differences in age and physical development among players, Villamor said selection will be based on performance to ensure a fair and merit-based process.

The expanded age-bracket system forms part of the SBP's long-term grassroots strategy to develop future national team players, with Zone 12 serving as one of the federation's key development hubs in Mindanao. Casandra D. Payan /Spamast, SunStar Intern