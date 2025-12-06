Severino, Mendoza rule Asian para blitz

Fide master (FM) Sander Severino and Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza led the Philippines’ strong showing after winning the men’s and women’s blitz titles at the Asian Chess Championship for Players with Disabilities on Thursday, December 4, 2025, in Tagaytay City.

Severino topped the men’s division with four points in five rounds, scoring three wins and two draws for a clear first-place finish. John Franz De Asis and Henry Roger Lopez both finished with identical scores, but De Asis claimed silver on a superior tiebreak.

In the women’s division, Mendoza struck gold with 3.5 points, while Cheryl Angot earned silver with 2.5 points. Aiganym Kambarova of Kazakhstan secured bronze after edging Jean-Lee Nacita on a tiebreak.

Filipino players also swept the podium in the rapid event, with Arman Subaste taking gold, Menandro Redor winning silver, and Israel Peligro bagging bronze.

In standard play, Bernardo drew with Kazakhstan’s Alimzhan Ayapov to form a five-way tie at 3 points, joining Lopez, FM Sirojiddin Zaynidinov, and Axadxon Kimsanboyev of Uzbekistan.

On the women’s side, Kyla Jane Langue and Vietnam’s Thi Hong Nguyen battled to a draw, both ending with 3.5 points through four rounds to share the lead.

The tournament is organized by the Tagaytay Chess Club, in cooperation with the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Para Chess Association, under the Asian Chess Federation and FIDE. Titles, trophies, and medals are at stake across visually, physically, and hearing-impaired categories.

“These para chess athletes are living proof that with hard work and passion, greatness knows no boundaries,” said national para chess coach James Infiesto, an international arbiter and national master. MARLON BERNARDINO