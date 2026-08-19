SF: Filipino star falls to world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova in three sets in the round of 32

Alex Eala’s run at the Cincinnati Open ended in the round of 32 Tuesday, August 18, 2026 (Philippine time), after the Filipino star fell to world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Eala, the 17th seed, made a strong start and controlled much of the opening set, which lasted 67 minutes. She took it 6-4 to put the ninth-seeded American under pressure.

Anisimova responded in the second set, staying level with Eala through six games before converting her first break point in the seventh game. The American then won three of the next four games to level the match at one set apiece.

Eala again grabbed the initiative early in the deciding set, breaking Anisimova in the opening game and building a 2-0 lead.

But Anisimova quickly turned the match around.

The former world No. 3 broke Eala three times and swept the final six games to close out the victory after two hours and 28 minutes of play that stretched well past midnight.

“I know Alex is such a great player and such a fighter. I knew it was going to be a really tough match,” Anisimova said after the match.

Anisimova, who reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2025, also acknowledged the support she received from the crowd.

“There was quite a bit of support for me tonight, so I really appreciate that, because I know how loved Alex is — and for good reason,” she said. “But I really appreciated it because I felt like I needed a pick-me-up in this match because it’s past my bedtime.”

Despite the loss, Eala’s Cincinnati campaign gives her valuable match experience heading into the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam, which starts Aug. 30 at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The defeat ends Eala’s campaign in Cincinnati, but her performance against a top-10 opponent offers another strong test as she prepares for the hard-court major. FROM THE WIRES