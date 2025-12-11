Shaira Rivera leads gritty comeback, PH assured of tennis team bronze

“It’s an honor to represent the country once again,” Rivera told SunStar Davao in a Messenger interview before flying to Thailand. “Wearing the national colors always makes me reflect on how far my journey has taken and the people who’ve supported me. It’s an emotional and meaningful moment every single time.”

That journey began in Monkayo, Compostela Valley, where a 10-year-old Rivera first picked up a racket at Monkayo Central Elementary School. After Typhoon Pablo forced her family to move, she found a new home and a new path in Davao City, under coach Marivic Loquinario at Sta. Ana National High School. Regional titles, national medals, and later stints with the Philippine Tennis Academy, De La Salle Santiago Zobel, and Ateneo de Manila University followed, setting the foundation for a career defined by grit and consistency.

Her SEA Games record mirrors that evolution: debuting in 2019, returning in Vietnam and Cambodia, and earning a team bronze with Alexandra Eala in the previous edition. Now 26, Rivera has become one of the team’s anchors, bringing maturity honed through international campaigns, six PCA Open doubles titles, a Philippine National Games singles gold, and a Malaysia Open doubles crown.

On Wednesday, that experience became the Philippines’ lifeline.

“For us, her experience was crucial,” national women’s coach Denise Dy said. “They’ve been great mentors, you know — they’re great role models in general, whether singles, doubles, or off the court. Those things have come a long way, and they’ve been doing a great job so far. That’s why we’ve had the success we’ve had so far.”

Rivera’s leadership was unmistakable in the tense doubles decider, where she and Milliam, representing the University of West Alabama in the US NCAA Division II, overcame exhaustion to seize control of the match’s final stretch. Rivera’s composure steadied Milliam, who is making her SEA Games debut, and their chemistry proved decisive as they stormed ahead in the third set.

With the victory, the Philippines advanced to Friday’s semifinals for a chance to compete for gold. The match also reaffirmed Rivera’s role as both a competitor and mentor, bridging a young, rising roster with the steadiness of a seasoned campaigner.

“Every time I wear the Philippine colors, I’m reminded of the journey, the sacrifices, and the people who believed in me,” she said. “I want to make them proud.”

For now, she already has. MLSA WITH POC MEDIA POOL PR