Singson seeks match play magic

DAVAO City's Mafy Singson enters the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational without the form of a defending champion poised for another title run. But she has one advantage that could turn her season around: a format in which she has already proven her mettle.

With no victory and just one runner-up finish in eight Ladies Philippine Golf Tour appearances this season, Singson has struggled to regain the form that made her a champion. Her No. 12 ranking in the LPGT Order of Merit further reflects a campaign marked by inconsistency.

But the ₱1.5-million championship, set Nov. 18-20 at Anvaya Cove in Morong, Bataan, offers her a fresh opportunity.

Unlike stroke play, which rewards consistency across all rounds, match play gives players a chance to recover from costly holes and capitalize on their opponents' mistakes. It is a format Singson knows how to navigate, even when her game is not at its best.

She proved that last year in the season-ending championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. at The Country Club. Despite early struggles, particularly with her putting, Singson found her rhythm in the knockout rounds and emerged as champion.

She held her nerve through pressure-packed moments and momentum swings, then sank a crucial birdie on No. 17 to edge Daniella Uy by one hole in a gripping semifinal duel.

Singson saved her best performance for the final, overwhelming Martina Miñoza, 6 and 5, as her putting finally clicked throughout the match.

That championship run offers a timely reminder that her season-long results do not necessarily define her chances in a format where one strong performance can change everything.

Her campaign this year, however, has been far from smooth. After tying for ninth at Lakewood, she finished second to Harmie Constantino at Caliraya Springs and shared sixth place at Pinewoods. She then settled for ties for 12th, 18th and 13th at Summit Point, South Pacific and Apo, respectively.

Singson also struggled in her early international campaign, tying for 37th at the Philippine Ladies Open before finishing joint 31st at the Kenda Tires Open in Taiwan, a co-sanctioned event of the LPGT and Taiwan LPGA Tour.

Her title defense will face a formidable test, with Order of Merit champion Yvon Bisera coming off her maiden season-long title and several other contenders entering the tournament with stronger records.

The top 16 players from the eight-leg LPGT season earned places in the match-play field, with Singson drawing No. 5 seed Sarah Ababa in the opening round.

Bisera will face No. 16 seed Angela Mangana, while No. 2 seed Constantino takes on Chihiro Ikeda. No. 3 seed Tiffany Lee will meet Rev Alcantara, while No. 4 seed Chanelle Avaricio faces Kim Seoyun.

The other opening-round matches pit Miñoza against Velinda Castil, Gretchen Villavicencio against Monica Mandario, and Princess Superal against Uy.

Match play offers a different challenge than stroke play. Players compete to win individual holes rather than post the lowest overall score, so one bad hole doesn't automatically derail a round.

The format demands quick adjustments, sharp course management and the ability to capitalize on an opponent's mistakes. Players must also recover quickly from setbacks because a lapse in concentration or sudden momentum shift can decide a match.

For Singson, the challenge is to rediscover the composure and clutch putting that carried her to last year's title. If she can recapture that form, her difficult season may yet end on a winning note. PR