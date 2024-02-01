Smad, AdDU clinch Dacs chess golds

The Stella Maris Academy of Davao (Smad) and Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) annexed the secondary gold medals of the recently concluded Davao Association of Catholic Schools (Dacs) 2024 Sportsfest chess competition held at the University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) Buhangin.

Smad secured 18 points, clinching the gold in the secondary girls' chess team event with players Tiffany Lauren Chn, Arriane Claire Villajos, Fatima Hadija Sam Sakkam, and Janne Alexandra Ang.

The Jesus and Mary Thevenet School, bannered by Phoebe Kate Obenza, Carly Joy Temblanco, Andrea Obenza, and Mikhaela Joy Amora, claimed the silver with 17.5 points.

Holy Cross of Bunawan Inc., represented by Aleah Tamayo, Kaye Danielle Ababon, Angeline Pasawa, and Daniella Zheen, secured the bronze with 15.5 points.

Meanwhile, AdDU bagged the secondary boys' gold by earning 23.5 points behind Arena Fide Master (AFM) Andrei Ainsley Dolorosa, Kurt Joseph Pepito, Jude Raphael Manantan, and Jalf Pitulan.

They outclassed San Pedro College, composed of Matthew Angelo Lansang, John Michael Uy, Karl Joseph Otadoy, and Rhyzade Jade Yap who combined for 20 points, to secure the silver.

The University of the Immaculate Conception (UIC) team, which garnered 17 points, copped the bronze.

In the elementary boys' team event, AdDU's Antonio Stefan Inigo Ayo, Neil Malko Asumen, Nathaniel Cedric Miranda, and Nicolo Alfonso Suelto, clinched the gold over fellow 21-pointer Holy Cross of Babak, which ended up with the silver. AdDU prevailed via superior tiebreaks.

St. Peter College of Toril pocketed the bronze with 14 points.

Jesus and Mary Thevenet School's Ellie Georgia Chang, Louris Zyrael Bormuel, Audrey Magarette Visto, and Jake Nicolai Lagmay made 18.5 points to rule the elementary girls team division over SPCT (17.5) and AdDU (15 points).