‘Sobrang sayang’: Petecio falls short again

“Sobrang sayang (It's really disappointing).” Nesthy Petecio could only rue another missed chance at an Asian Games medal after the two-time Olympic medalist lost to China’s Yang Chengyu by unanimous decision in the women’s 60-kilogram quarterfinals on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Petecio was determined to finally reach the podium after falling in the quarterfinals in her previous appearances. Instead, the 34-year-old Filipina’s medal bid ended again at the same stage at Nishio City General Gymnasium in Aichi Prefecture.

The loss came despite a spirited effort from Petecio, who switched between her southpaw and orthodox stances and looked for opportunities to score against Yang.

Davao City-born Petecio started aggressively in the opening round, exchanging combinations with Yang and trying to land her left hand. But a one-point deduction hurt her score, and all five judges awarded the round to the Chinese boxer.

Yang became more cautious in the second round, while Petecio changed her stance and tried to disrupt her opponent’s rhythm. The Filipino landed a clean right hook but struggled to turn her pressure into enough scoring punches.

Petecio pressed forward in the final round, loading up on her punches in search of a stoppage. Yang stayed disciplined, avoided prolonged exchanges, and limited Petecio’s opportunities to land cleanly.

The judges awarded Yang the unanimous decision, ending Petecio’s bid for an Asian Games medal.

Petecio said she felt something in her eye after taking a punch in the second round but insisted she did not suffer an injury.

“Medyo natamaan ako nung second round. Naramdaman ko sa mata ko, medyo na-trigger talaga siya. Walang injury-injury. Binigay ko lahat hanggang last round (I got hit a little in the second round and felt it in my eye. It was triggered a bit, but I’m not making excuses. I gave everything until the final round)," she said.

In an interview aired by One Sports, Petecio said she had planned to focus on scoring points in the opening round but was surprised when Yang attacked aggressively.

“Nung first round, dapat gagawin namin hulog-hulog lang, puntos lang talaga. Biglang nagulat ako na bigla na niya akong pinasok. Nakuha niya momentum sa first round. Sumabay na ako sa laro niya. Nakuha niya talaga ako sa game plan niya (In the first round, we planned to pick our shots and focus on scoring points. I was surprised when she suddenly came at me. She gained momentum in the first round, and I ended up playing her game. She really got me into her game plan)," Petecio said.

Petecio said the fight eventually became a battle of endurance.

“Hanggang sa nagdikitan na kami, ubusan na lang kami ng hangin kanina. Yun yung laro niya (We eventually got into close exchanges, and we were both just running out of breath. That was her style of fighting)," she noted.

She said she had studied Yang’s previous fights and knew the Chinese boxer often started and finished rounds strongly.

“Tinitingnan ko previous fights niya, yun nga nakuha ang first round and third round. Pero sobrang solid. Akala ko mauubusan ako sa ganung performance kasi yung laro ko talaga is ubusan. Pag nakatiming, dun na lalabas ang power (I watched her previous fights, and she usually takes the first and third rounds. But she was very solid. I thought I might run out of energy with that kind of performance because my style is to wear my opponent down. When I find the right timing, that’s when my power comes out)," she said.

The loss extended Petecio’s frustrating run at the Asian Games. She previously competed in Incheon in 2014, Jakarta in 2018, and Hangzhou in 2022, with the latter held in 2023.

“Nakakapanghinayang. Pang-ilang Asian Games, wala pa rin. Lagi lang ako sa quarterfinals (It’s disappointing. After all these Asian Games, I still don’t have a medal. I always end up in the quarterfinals)," Petecio said.

Petecio also addressed critics who expect Filipino athletes to deliver medals.

“Yung mga tao, mga bashers diyan, gusto nila ng medalya. What more pa kaming mga atleta na binuhos namin ang lahat, sakripisyo? Nandito, gustong-gusto rin namin ng medalya (People, including the bashers, want medals. What more can you expect from us athletes who have given everything and made sacrifices? We’re here because we also really want to win a medal)," Petecio added.

Petecio won silver at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and bronze at the Paris Olympics in 2024, making her the Philippines’ most decorated female Olympic boxer.

Her Asian Games campaign, however, ends without a medal.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam advanced to the men’s 55kg semifinals Monday after beating China’s Jiamao Zhang by split decision, assuring the Philippines of another boxing medal at the Games. MLSA