Sonny Wagdos withdraws from Asian Games marathon

The former University of Mindanao (UM) athlete Wagdos said in a Facebook post that a high fever forced him to pull out of the event.

“I’m backing out of the marathon category due to high fever. I don’t know why, maybe it’s hard to adapt to the weather from hot to cold. Sayang talaga preparation namin (It’s really a shame after all the preparation we put in),” Wagdos said.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association Secretary General Jasper Tanhueco said Wagdos had already been dealing with an illness and taking medication before arriving in Nagoya.

“He’s feeling better now, but we consulted with Sonny and Coach Vertek. Siyempre, priority natin ang well-being ng athlete. Marathon ’yun at hindi biro, especially given his condition now (Of course, the athlete’s well-being is our priority. It’s a marathon, and it’s no joke, especially given his condition now),” Tanhueco said.

The 32-year-old Philippine Air Force sergeant made history earlier this year at the Tokyo Marathon, where he clocked two hours, 14 minutes, 32 seconds to break the 22-year-old Philippine marathon record previously held by his coach, two-time Olympian Eduardo “Vertek” Buenavista.

Wagdos was expected to lead the Philippines’ marathon campaign alongside fellow Filipino runner Richard Salano.

Despite missing the marathon, Wagdos could still compete in the Asian Games. He is expected to run in the men’s 5,000 meters on Sept. 29, provided he fully recovers from his illness. PR/POC MEDIA POOL