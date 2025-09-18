Sports

Southwind Strikers Cup kicks off in Davao del Sur

STIFF COMPETITION. The Southwind Strikers Football Club expects stiff competition in the two-day Southwind Strikers Football Cup 2025 that kicks off Saturday, September 20, at the Sugar Central Football Field in Barangay Guihing, Hagonoy, Davao del Sur.
Published on

Grassroots football takes the spotlight as the two-day Southwind Strikers Football Cup 2025 kicks off Saturday, September 20, at the Sugar Central Football Field in Barangay Guihing, Hagonoy, Davao del Sur.

Southwind Strikers Football Club president Doris Recaña said the tournament features a wide range of categories, from under-8 to under-17, including a ladies’ open, men’s open (18–29, 30-above, 40-above), and even a “momshies” division.

"Football teams from different parts of Davao Region are participating in the event," Picar told SunStar Davao. "We are organizing this tournament to support the growing grassroots football community in our region."

She added that the competition aims to promote sportsmanship, unity, and give young athletes a platform to showcase their talents in a healthy, competitive setting.

The Southwind Strikers, coached by Arvin Jarmona, are also fielding teams and expect tough battles across the divisions. MLSA

