Sports community mourns taekwondo Master Kim’s passing

Grand Master Kim Hyuong Joo, fondly known as Master Kim and revered as the “Father of Mindanao Taekwondo,” was laid to rest on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at the Davao Memorial Park, leaving behind a rich legacy in the sport he devoted his life to.

Among those who paid their respects at Angel Funeral Homes were Stephen Fernandez, the country’s lone Olympic taekwondo medalist, and fellow Olympian Monsour del Rosario. Both were among the first Filipino Olympians trained by Master Kim and other Korean masters during the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics.

Del Rosario recalled in a Facebook post how Master Kim arrived in Mindanao in 1986 to teach and spread taekwondo, dedicating nearly four decades to training Mindanaoans.

"Without him, there will be no taekwondo in Mindanao," he wrote. "He was one of the best trainers I had in the national team in the 1980s when taekwondo was still new in Mindanao. Your legacy will forever be cherished."

"May your soul rest in peace, Sir Master Kim. We will miss you and all the times we spent together," he added.

Davao City's Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) also paid Master Kim a tribute on its offiial Facebook page.

"Master Kim’s unwavering dedication, discipline, and passion for taekwondo have created a lasting legacy that inspires countless athletes, coaches, and enthusiasts. His profound contributions have significantly elevated the sport in Mindanao, fostering respect, perseverance, and excellence in all who have learned from him," the post read.

The city sports office also thanked him for his impact on growing taekwondo in the region.

The city sports office extended its condolences to his family, urging the community to honor his memory by living out the values of sportsmanship and discipline that he embodied. MLSA