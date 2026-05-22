Sta. Ana dancesport team harvests medals

The Sta. Ana Dancesport Team of Davao City continues to establish itself as one of the country’s top-performing dance sport teams after winning multiple medals in national and international competitions over the past few months.

During Thursday's Davao Sports Writers Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, coaches and athletes proudly shared their achievements, struggles, and future goals as they continue to represent Davao City and the Philippines on bigger stages.

Coach Michael Laguidao said the team recently joined four major competitions, including an international championship in Malaysia. One of their biggest accomplishments came during the Philippine Superstars Competition, a national ranking event for the Philippine DanceSport Federation. The team dominated the youth modern standard category, winning both gold and silver medals, while other athletes secured additional gold, silver, and bronze finishes in the juvenile divisions.

The team also impressed during the Bailando Open Championships in Malaysia, where young dancers Jesteve Almendras, Sam Ashlee Cameros, Precious Hanna Hecale, and Joelie Mae Catamco represented the Philippines against competitors from Russia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

Despite competing abroad for the first time, the dancers brought home six gold medals, seven silver medals, and several top-six finishes.

Their strong run continued at the El Tigre DanceSport Competition at the University of Santo Tomas and the Prisaa National Games in Bacolod City, where the team recently won six gold medals for Davao Region. Laguidao said Davao City is gradually earning recognition nationwide and internationally as a dance sport powerhouse.

The team’s juvenile division is composed of athletes aged 8 to 11, while the junior category includes dancers aged 12 to 16. The youth division features competitors aged 16 to 18.

Coach Dela Torre said training the young dancers proved challenging at first because many had no background in dance sport. Although more than 20 children initially joined the program last year, only a few continued because of the discipline and dedication required by the sport.

The coaches also highlighted the lack of proper dance sport facilities in Davao City. Athletes currently train in school gyms and covered courts, including those at Sta. Ana National High School and Maa Elementary School. Because the flooring is not suitable for dance sport shoes, many athletes train in rubber shoes instead.

Coach Grelie Catamco said the team sometimes rents barangay covered courts or trains in open spaces, including Crocodile Park, whenever school gyms are unavailable. She said consistent training remains crucial as the athletes prepare for major competitions.

"Para maka-conduct kami ng training kasi mahirap po kapag naputol or na cut yung training ng mga bata, as we are preparing them for a prestigious competition in dancesports (We need to continue training because it’s difficult when the children’s preparation gets interrupted, especially as we prepare them for prestigious dancesport competitions)," Catamco said. "Ginasanay namin yung mga athlete na even though wala kaming mga support na nakuha when it comes to the training venue, ginasanay namo sila na anytime anywhere pwede sila musayaw para wala jud talagang hindrance sa mga training na ginabuhat namo (ven without proper training venues or support, we train our athletes to be ready to dance anytime and anywhere so nothing hinders their development and training)."

Catamco also credited parents for supporting the athletes, saying most training, travel, and competition expenses are shouldered by families. While the Davao City Sports Office assisted at some events, the team continues to seek additional sponsors to support its growing needs.

Despite the challenges, the team continues to train and deliver strong performances. Coaches and athletes hope their success will inspire more young Dabawenyos to pursue dance sport and represent the city and the country in future competitions. Lean Carmil Tocmo/UM,SunStar Intern