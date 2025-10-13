Stallion routs Tuloy in PFF Women’s Cup opener

Defending champion Stallion Laguna was ruthless on the opening day of the 2025-26 Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s Cup, routing Tuloy FC, 19-0, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Sky Pitch.

Team captain and national team forward Chandler McDaniel sizzled with a double hat-trick, scoring three goals in each half.

Kena Davidson, Mia Bookhard, Tayla Christensen, Ativor Holali, and former Filipina5 member Lyka Teves scored braces while Malia Cerdon, Isabella Villaflor, and Kirara Ogawa scored a goal each.

The game was a far cry from the final of August's Ang Liga Filipina Invitational between the two clubs, with a McDaniel-less Stallion winning by a slim 3-2 result.

“This is the team that we're preparing to go to Vietnam and play in the group stage and get some really hard competition,” said McDaniel, referring to Stallion’s upcoming stint in the 2025-26 AFC Women’s Asian Champions League group stage starting on November 13 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Tuloy, missing top players Isabella Bandoja, Lanie Ortillo, Louraine Evangelista, and Yurika Valdevieso due to national team duties, nearly scored a consolation goal late in the game, but Jade Ann Jalique’s goal got disallowed as she was caught offside.

“Our team's looking pretty strong because we're getting ready for the AFC, so I think that we'll come out and we should be able to show a really good [fight],” McDaniel continued.

Stallion will next play 2025 PFF Women’s League champion Kaya Iloilo on October 19, at 6:20 p.m., at the Sky Pitch. Admission is free. PR