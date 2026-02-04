Sto. Tomas, New Corella lead 2026 DavNor Division Meet.

Sto. Tomas and New Corella are pacing the medal race at the 2026 Davao del Norte Division Meet, trading dominance across divisions as student-athletes compete for top honors.

As of 8 a.m. on February 4, Sto. Tomas leads with 38 golds, 20 silvers, and 25 bronzes. New Corella follows closely with 35 golds, 44 silvers, and 30 bronzes. Davao del Norte Regional Sports Academy has 20 golds, 17 silvers, and eight bronzes. San Isidro has earned four golds, five silvers, and four bronzes, while Asuncion rounds out the top five with four golds, four silvers, and 11 bronzes.

In the elementary division, New Corella has established a strong showing with 23 golds and 21 silvers, while Sto. Tomas holds eight golds.

Sto. Tomas dominated the secondary division, securing 30 golds, demonstrating depth and experience. DNRSA follows with 20 golds, while New Corella maintains competitiveness with 12 golds and 23 silvers.

Provincial Vice-Governor Clarice T. Jubahib, in a DepEd Davao del Norte post, encouraged the athletes at the opening program: “Think of yourselves as champions already, because you were the ones chosen by your municipality to represent your school.”

The provincial meet will end on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Champions and top performers will secure slots in the 2026 Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet slated February 23 to 28 in Davao del Norte, which also hosted last year's regional qualifying for the Palarong Pambans. Justeene sayson, SunStar Intern/DNSC