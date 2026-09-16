Sunrise Sprint all set in Damosa Land 5150

Shorter does not mean easier.

That will be put to the test when the Sunrise Sprint hits the water, roads and streets of Samal Island in Davao del Norte on Sunday, Sept. 20, giving newcomers, returning racers and seasoned triathletes a fast-paced test of speed, strategy and execution.

The Sunrise Sprint features a 750-meter open-water swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and five-kilometer run, packing the essential demands of triathlon into a shorter but challenging format.

Rather than simply serving as a shorter version of the weekend's centerpiece, the Sprint offers its own competitive challenge while complementing the second Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon.

The 5150 features the standard Olympic-distance format — a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run — drawing another strong field to Samal.

Together, the two events organized by Sunrise Events Inc. give athletes different ways to test themselves. The 5150 demands endurance and consistency, while the Sunrise Sprint puts a premium on speed, efficiency, and execution.

The Sprint also offers an accessible entry point for athletes making their first serious step into multisport racing and those returning after a break. For experienced competitors, the shorter format provides a chance to race aggressively while fine-tuning transitions, pacing and strategy.

A strong field is expected across several age-group categories, reflecting the growing depth of triathlon talent in the country.

Leading the men's individual Sprint field are Erwin Uy, John Carl Lim, Darius Lacorte, Ronald Berondo, Arnold de Chavez, Raymund Libre, Gio Ampog and John Ray Piedraverde.

The women's division is expected to deliver another competitive battle, with Sophie Dimaporo, Julie Ann Bejar, Andrea Marie Cui, Blanca Fe Villarico, Kristine Dasargo, Nikita Dacera, Krishna Nina Perandos, Jane Villanueva and Regine Valentin among those entered.

The Sprint relay will add another layer of excitement, with 18 entries making up the early roster.

While the distance is shorter, the demands remain real. Athletes must navigate an open-water swim, maintain speed on the bike, and finish strongly on the run — all while managing transitions and racing against the clock and a competitive field.

That makes the Sunrise Sprint more than an undercard to the Damosa Land 5150. It gives first-timers a gateway to triathlon while giving experienced racers another opportunity to compete, experiment, and push their limits.

The event also reflects the broader growth of triathlon in the Philippines, where races increasingly bring elite competitors, age-group racers, recreational athletes, and first-time participants together on the same starting line.

Samal's roads, beaches and local support provide a backdrop for that mix of competition and community.

The Sunrise Sprint will also serve as the final leg of an inaugural four-event circuit featuring scenic endurance-racing destinations in Guimaras, Camiguin and Bohol.

Beyond competition, the series forms part of the Philippine Sports Commission's broader initiative to position the Philippines as a destination for endurance sports.

The program is supported by the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Council and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, with the PSC Filipino Elite Category providing another highlight. PR