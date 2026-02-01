SunStar Davao, DepEd renew Davraa partnership

SunStar Davao has secured official media partner status for the 2026 Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet, set for February 22 to 28 in Davao del Norte, as organizers ramp up preparations for one of the region’s biggest youth sporting events.

Department of Education (DepEd) Davao Region director Allan G. Farnazo formalized the endorsement on January 28, authorizing SunStar Davao to deliver comprehensive coverage across print, digital, and social media platforms. The endorsement lets SunStar Davao seek sponsorships to fund its coverage of the six-day meet.

Under the theme “Learn, Compete, Rise: Building Future-Ready Champions,” the 2026 Davraa Meet will gather thousands of elementary and secondary athletes, along with coaches and officials, from 11 delegations across the Davao Region.

SunStar Davao manager Donna Cuyos said, “We are thankful to RD Farnazo for his trust and support. We look forward to covering the 2026 Davraa Meet and sharing the inspiring stories of our young athletes with the community.”

DepEd-Davao Region and SunStar Davao have continued their partnership, which started at the 2024 Davraa Meet in Davao City and continued through the 2025 games in Tagum City. Officials said the partnership helps document not only medal results but also the stories of perseverance, teamwork, and sportsmanship that define the annual meet.

Organizers earlier said nearly 6,000 student-athletes, supported by more than 1,100 coaches and chaperones, are projected to converge in Tagum City, with competitions centered at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex. The regional sportsfest serves as a key buildup event for the Palarong Pambansa 2026, which Agusan del Sur will host in May.

With just three weeks to go before the opening ceremonies, most of the region’s 11 DepEd divisions have already wrapped up their local eliminations, signaling a shift from selection to final preparation.

Digos City wrapped up its division meet over the weekend, while host Davao del Norte Pioneers will hold their 2026 Division Meet from February 2 to 5, giving athletes a final tune-up on home ground.

Elsewhere in the region, teams have moved into intensive training mode.

In Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, the province’s delegation, the Golden Thunderbolts, began in-house training on January 29, launching a three-week program designed to sharpen both athletic performance and team discipline ahead of the regional meet.

“The air buzzed with energy,” the DepEd Davao de Oro division said in a social media post, as young athletes assembled for daily sessions that blend physical conditioning, technical drills, mental preparation, and strategy work.

School Division Superintendent Phoebe Gay L. Refamonte oversees the program, with Ruben J. Reponte, chief of the Schools Governance and Operations Division, serving as training director. Division Sports Coordinator Allan Guerta provides additional support. MLSA