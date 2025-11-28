The Philippines survived a furious Malaysia fightback and leaned on gritty overtime defense to clinch the boys basketball championship of the 14th Asean Schools Games (ASG), 90–86, Thursday, November 27, at the Indoor Stadium of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Brunei — a victory head coach Jess Linus Evangelio credited to a team full of “superstars in their roles.”

Evangelio, who steered the country’s first-ever Davao City–bannered squad on the ASG stage, said his players “won with puso (heart),” especially in the final minutes when the game tightened. “It was a tight game down the stretch, deadlock pa,” he told SunStar Davao. “We locked in on defense. They gave their all.”

Rene Clerk Baterbonia and Rhysus Bajenting carried the scoring load, Evangelio said, but he said that the victory belonged to the entire group. “Team effort, ma’am. Lahat sila may kanya-kanyang roles (Team effort, Ma’am. Each of them has their own role). They are all superstars in their role.”

The win capped a historic run for the squad represented by the 2025 Palarong Pambansa champion Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) and reinforced by standouts from Central Luzon (Clraa). The Filipinos dominated Brunei and Singapore in group play and routed Indonesia, 85–59, in the semifinals to reach the title match.

Thursday’s final marked their second meeting with Malaysia, whom they had edged 76–74 in the preliminary round. Evangelio said that the earlier close call helped the team settle their nerves.

“Nanalo tayo against them by two points sa first game (We beat them by two points in the first game),” he said on Wednesday, hours before the finals. “Wala na yung first-game jitters. Eight players from Davraa and four from Clraa, nagka-gel na ang team. Naging close na sila. I made sure motivated ang players to get the gold (The first-game jitters are gone. With eight players from Davraa and four from Clraa, the team has already gelled. They’ve grown close. I made sure the players stayed motivated to get the gold).”

The Philippines entered the championship undermanned, with only 10 active players after injuries to Jhon Mark Peligrino and Aaron Bayanban. Peligrino sustained a foot fracture during the Dcaa championship earlier this month but is expected to return by February, team doctors said.

Still, morale soared.

“Sobrang excited sila (They were very excited),” Evangelio said. “I always remind them not to get complacent because it’s still everybody’s ball game.”

He hammered a simple message before tip-off: represent Davao and the country with heart. “Give your all, your 100 percent on and off the court. Ibigay lang lahat para sa bayan (Give everything for the country).”

After the gold-medal win, Evangelio posted a tribute to his players on Facebook: “HISTORY MAKERS!!! The first-ever Mindanao Basketball Boys team to step onto the Asean School Games stage, and you brought home the GOLD! Today, you proved that greatness doesn’t come from where you’re from, but from how much heart you give.”

The team is scheduled to return to the Philippines Friday evening, November 28, via Manila and fly to Davao early Saturday morning, November 29.

Evangelio said the Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) core players will get a one-day break before plunging back into action for the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) league, which will serve as their tune-up campaign for the Davraa Meet early next year.

Asked what additions the AdDU) core needs as Dcaa champions allowed to beef up their roster for the upcoming Davraa Meet, Evangelio said, “Big man po, pati additional scorer just in case hindi maka-recover on time si Macky Peligrino (A big man, and an additional scorer just in case Jhon Mark Peligrino doesn’t recover on time).”

The Philippine roster features John Mark Sanoria, John Pastor Repompo, and Aeron Lloyd Luague (Davraa), along with Kenjie Chog Moral, Miguel Lugtu, Janriel Montes, and Jansen Zapata (Clraa). Nathariel Sendio serves as assistant coach.

Davao City Schools Division Superintendent Rey Solitario praised the team’s triumph, calling it “a powerful testament to the skill, discipline, and determination of our young athletes.”

“We are especially proud that the team is represented by outstanding athletes from Davao,” he said in an official statement. “Their hard work and spirit brought honor not only to the Philippines but to every Dabawenyo.”

Evangelio, who said he is “grateful and honored to be once again part of history,” promised Dabawenyos that the team will continue to make them proud.

“Proud of you, boys. Our province. Our school. Our country. LABAN PILIPINAS!” MLSA