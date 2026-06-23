Sydney set for title defense

Davao City's Sydney Sy Tancontian will compete in the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships starting Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, boosting the Philippines’ medal hopes in the continental meet backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Sy said she will now focus fully on competition after her father, Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian, recovered from recent health concerns.

"I’m thankful that my father’s condition has greatly improved, and he is now handling the tournament preparations so I can fully concentrate on competing," Sydney said.

Sydney, who tops the women’s +80-kilogram sport sambo division, returns as defending champion after defeating Mongolia’s Buyanzaya Ser-Ochir in the 2025 edition in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She was among the Filipino gold medalists in the previous tournament, alongside Aislynn Yap in the women’s -80kg combat division.

"I have already seen the draw in my weight class and, with the help of the hometown crowd, we believe we have a strong chance of becoming the champion once again," said Sydney, who heads the International Sambo Federation Athletes' Commission.

Tancontian also expressed confidence in his daughter's title defense. He said that Sydney’s presence provides a major lift to the national team’s morale.

"Malaking bagay na makakalaro ang aking anak na si Sydney sa Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships. Malaking inspirasyon siya sa national team at sa bayan. Kapag nandiyan siya, iba talaga ang kumpiyansa ng atleta natin (It’s a big deal that my daughter Sydney will compete in the Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships. She inspires the national team and the country. When she is around, our athletes carry more confidence)," Tancontian said.

He also noted that organizers set ticket prices at P100 to encourage public attendance at the four-day event featuring more than 500 athletes from 31 countries under the Sambo Union of Asia and Oceania.

"We made the ticket price very affordable for sports fans because this event will not only be a treat in watching the best of our grapplers from Asia and Oceania in action but also a chance to root for our own grapplers as well," he noted. "Pagkakataon na natin ito para suportahan ang ating magagaling na atleta ng sambo para sa karangalan ng ating bayan (Now is the time to back our talented sambo athletes as they compete for national pride)."

Fans who cannot attend may watch via sambo.live or through Facebook Live on the Philippine Sports Commission and Pilipinas Sambo Federation pages. PR