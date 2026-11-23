AGUSAN del Sur obstacle course racer Elias Tabac secured a 10th-place finish in the elite men's 21-kilometer Beast race at the 2026 Spartan World Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, adding another international milestone to his decorated career.

Tabac completed the grueling race in two hours, 27 minutes and 23 seconds, according to the championship's live leaderboard, which listed him 10th among the elite men.

Gregory Basilico topped the elite men's leaderboard with a time of 2:04:39, followed by Sergei Perelygin in 2:05:59 and Thibault Jean in 2:06:24. Tabac finished 22 minutes and 44 seconds behind Basilico to round out the top 10 among the elite men.

The 2026 Spartan Beast World Championship took place Nov. 21 at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, where elite athletes competed in a 21K course featuring 30 obstacles.

In a Facebook post following the race, Tabac described the result as a meaningful comeback, recalling his previous world championship campaign.

"From 17th place in 2022 to 10th place at the Spartan World Championship 2026 in Abu Dhabi — this comeback means a lot to me," he said.

He said the journey involved difficult days, slow progress and moments of doubt, but he continued to train, trust the process and push himself to finish strong.

"This result is a reminder that perseverance matters, and that growth takes time," he said.

Tabac also expressed gratitude to God for a safe, injury-free, and fruitful race, giving him all the glory.

The Bayugan City native has established himself as one of the Philippines' leading obstacle course racers, earning the moniker "Spartan King" through years of international and national competition.

Tabac has built an impressive international obstacle course racing career. He was part of the Philippine men's relay team that won gold at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where the quartet also set a world record.

In November 2025, he reclaimed the men's 21K Spartan Beast title in Pattaya, Thailand, clocking 1:42:18 to beat Russian competitors Stanislav Tikhomirov and Sergei Pyliaev.

Earlier in 2026, Tabac placed ninth in the men's elite category at the Spartan Ultra World Championship in Morzine, France, becoming the only Asian athlete in the division's Top 10.

Before returning to his hometown in Agusan del Sur, Tabac worked at the Davao del Norte Provincial Sports Office, where he was also involved in sports development.

Beyond competing, Tabac also contributes to sports development in Agusan del Sur, helping mentor young athletes and nurture grassroots sports in the province.

He credited the Philippine Sports Commission, Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation, the provincial government of Agusan del Sur, and his coaches for supporting his world championship campaign.

He also thanked Gov. Santiago Cane Jr., Reps. Adolph Edward "Eddiebong" Plaza and Alfelito "Alfel" Bascug, Vice Gov. Patricia Anne Plaza, Bayugan City Mayor Kirk Asis, his teammates and coaches, and his wife, Prin Cess, for their continued support.

Tabac said their encouragement helped make the achievement possible as he once again carried the Philippine flag onto the world stage.