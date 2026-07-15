Taekwondo’s next royalty hails from Samal

He clinched the championship through a point-gap victory, ending the match decisively. But behind the quick triumph were months of demanding training, long commutes, and late nights spent balancing schoolwork with his pursuit of excellence in the sport.

“My daily routine is very hard. I train Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays after school hours,” he said.

Last year, Maximo trained in Samal, close to his school. This year, however, he transferred to the main gym of Kaizen Taekwondo Club in Davao City, forcing him to travel more than an hour from Samal for every training session.

“I get home to Samal at around 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., then I study my lessons,” he said. “This routine needs strict discipline for me to be able to balance everything.”

The grueling schedule has already begun to pay dividends.

Maximo is no stranger to international competition, having won his first overseas taekwondo tournament in Pattaya City, Thailand. He also qualified for his first Davao Regional Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet and Batang Pinoy competitions last year.

Although he returned from those two tournaments without a medal, Maximo views every setback as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Born in Ilagan City, Isabela, Maximo spent much of his childhood moving from place to place because of his father's work. In 2021, his family decided to settle permanently in Samal.

At 12, he discovered a passion for taekwondo and threw himself into training. In just over a year of competition, that dedication has propelled him to a string of victories at home and abroad.

Through every grueling practice, long ferry crossing, and late-night study session, Maximo draws strength from the people who have supported his journey.

“This win is for my parents and family, my school, my hometown of Samal, my taekwondo team, Kaizen Taekwondo Club-Davao, and my coaches, Sir Jeong and Ma'am Anjie, who gave me unwavering support and the opportunity to fight in Korea,” he said.

On July 10, the Samal City Council approved a resolution honoring Maximo for bringing pride and prestige to the city through his international victory. The resolution also recognized his dedication and perseverance in representing Samal on the international stage.

But Maximo is not resting on his latest triumph.

He continues to train as he prepares for a possible competition in Singapore and plans to compete regularly in local and national tournaments. He also hopes to join the DepEd meets, Batang Pinoy, and more international championships.

His biggest dream, however, goes far beyond his latest gold medal: He wants to earn a place on the Philippine national team and, one day, compete in the Olympics. Cyrus Decolas Espinosa/UM, SunStar Intern