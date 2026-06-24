Talacogon declares June 8 as Bobet Baterbonia Day

Talacogon, Agusan del Sur — The municipality of Talacogon has declared June 8 as “Rene Clert ‘Bobet’ N. Baterbonia Day,” ensuring that future generations will remember the young basketball standout whose life, faith, and service inspired his hometown and far beyond.

Municipal officials announced the declaration on Tuesday, June 23, during the final day of the wake for Baterbonia, drawing applause and emotion from family members, teammates, coaches, and supporters gathered at the Talacogon Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium here.

The declaration, formalized through Municipal Ordinance No. 430-2026, permanently commemorates one of Talacogon’s most celebrated young athletes and recognizes his contributions to sports development, youth engagement, and community service.

In a fitting tribute, the Sangguniang Bayan also passed a resolution expressing its profound condolences to the Baterbonia family.

Municipal officials presented the framed recognition and resolution to Baterbonia’s elder brother, Rubeyan, and younger brother, Rhenz, during the evening necrological service.

The ordinance establishes an annual observance every June 8, the day Baterbonia died during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, alongside fellow Ateneo de Manila University student-athlete Divine Adili.

Local officials said the commemoration seeks to preserve Baterbonia’s legacy as a proud son of Talacogon who brought honor to the municipality, Agusan del Sur, and the broader sporting community.

For many residents, Baterbonia represented more than athletic excellence. He embodied discipline, humility, faith, and dedication to family and community.

The municipality’s recognition came as relatives and friends prepared for Baterbonia’s burial on Wednesday, June 24, at the new municipal cemetery in Barangay Labnig.

He will become the first person laid to rest at the newly developed burial site.

Beyond Talacogon, schools and institutions connected to Baterbonia have also found ways to honor his memory.

Earlier, Ateneo de Manila University announced a 40-day period of mourning for Baterbonia and Adili that will run until July 17.

In a statement, Ateneo President Fr. Bobby C. Yap, SJ, outlined several measures the university will observe during the mourning period.

“During these days of mourning, we shall fly the Ateneo flag at half-mast, offer the daily Masses at the College Chapel for Rene and Divine, retain the black cloth on our campus fences, temper celebratory announcements and activities where possible, and adjust the LuxID (Lux in Domino) Electronic Billboard messaging accordingly. I encourage our various academic units and administrative offices to hold other appropriate Catholic and University rituals of mourning,” Yap said.

He also called on the Ateneo community to continue praying for the two student-athletes and their families.

“As we observe this communal period of mourning, let us commend the souls of Rene and Divine to our Lord and accompany them with our fervent prayers. May the mercy of God through the intercession of our Blessed Virgin Mary sustain their bereaved families and friends and grant peace and eternal rest to Rene and Divine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Davao University Senior High School suspended office operations on Wednesday to allow its community to honor Baterbonia’s life and legacy.

In a Facebook post, the school announced that all offices would remain closed on June 24 as a mark of respect and solidarity with Baterbonia’s family and loved ones as he is laid to rest in his hometown.

Regular office operations will resume on June 25.

As Talacogon prepares to observe the first Rene Clert “Bobet” N. Baterbonia Day next year, community leaders hope the annual commemoration will remind young people of the values he lived by — perseverance, faith, humility, and service.

For those gathered at his wake, the declaration ensures that Baterbonia’s story will continue long after the final whistle, carried forward not only through basketball but through the lives he touched and the community he inspired. MLSA