Talacogon tightens security for Bobet Baterbonia burial

San Fransisco, Agusan del Sur — As thousands of mourners continue to stream into Talacogon to pay their final respects to Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, local officials have intensified preparations to ensure a safe and orderly funeral for the beloved student-athlete on Wednesday, June 24.

Since his wake and public viewing opened on June 15 at the Talacogon Municipal Evacuation and Gymnasium in Barangay San Agustin, tens of thousands of supporters, friends, classmates, athletes, coaches, and well-wishers from across the country have visited to honor Baterbonia’s life and legacy.

Municipal officials expect even larger crowds on the eve of his burial and on the day of the funeral itself, prompting local authorities to finalize an extensive security and safety plan.

The Talacogon municipal government announced that an inter-agency coordination meeting was held on Sunday afternoon to synchronize operations and prepare for the anticipated influx of visitors, vehicles, and dignitaries.

Municipal Mayor Pauline Marie R. Masendo and Vice Mayor Elvin L. Maligsa led the meeting, which brought together representatives from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Municipal Health Office, Municipal Engineering Office, and other local government units. Baterbonia’s mother, Rovelyn Baterbonia, also attended the meeting.

Officials focused on mapping out the entire flow of activities, from the funeral Mass to the final burial rites, while ensuring public safety and maintaining a solemn atmosphere for grieving family members and supporters.

“The community deeply feels the weight of this young athlete’s passing,” the municipal government said in a Facebook post.

To address the expected surge in mourners, the provincial government will deploy additional Emergency Response Teams, crowd-management personnel, structural railings, and heavy-duty metal barriers to augment local resources.

Authorities also plan to implement traffic rerouting schemes, designated parking areas, and controlled pedestrian access points to ease congestion and improve crowd movement around the venue.

Emergency medical teams from the Municipal Health Office and the Philippine Red Cross-Agusan Chapter will be stationed throughout the area to provide immediate assistance should the need arise.

Local officials said the coordinated effort aims to provide a safe, orderly, and respectful environment for the Baterbonia family, guests, and members of the public who are gathering to bid farewell to the young athlete.

Baterbonia, 18, and Divine Adili, 21, reportedly died in a drowning incident on June 8 during a team-building activity involving members of the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles at a resort in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The tragedy sent shockwaves through the Philippine sports community and beyond, drawing tributes from athletes, coaches, schools, government officials, and ordinary Filipinos here and abroad who were moved by Baterbonia’s story.

Known for his passion for basketball, discipline, humility, and deep love for his family, Baterbonia inspired many both on and off the court. In the days following his death, supporters traveled from different parts of the country to Talacogon to offer prayers, condolences, and support to his family.

As the community prepares to lay him to rest on Wednesday morning, Talacogon officials hope the extensive preparations will allow mourners to focus on honoring a young life that left a lasting impact on teammates, friends, coaches, and countless Filipinos.

“Our thoughts, prayers, and steadfast support remain with Mommy Rovelyn and the entire Baterbonia family,” the municipal government said. MLSA