Tancontian siblings inspire rising sambo stars at National Open in Davao

World-class Sambo siblings Sydney and Chino Sy-Tancontian took center stage at the 2026 Sambo Referee and Coaches Technical Seminar and National Open Championship, guiding the event to a successful conclusion on Tuesday evening, March 17, at the Sta. Ana National High School covered court. Their leadership marked a milestone for the sport during the 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration.

The three-day tournament, designed to boost grassroots development, introduced local athletes, coaches, and referees to the international standards of Sambo, the “art of self-defense without weapons,” through workshops led by experts from Indonesia and Malaysia.

For Sydney and Chino, the event held deep personal significance. Both began their athletic journeys in judo at past Araw ng Dabaw tournaments before transitioning to Sambo, and organizing the competition felt like coming full circle.

“Very fulfilling sya kay makita nako akong younger self sa ilahang tanan (It’s very fulfilling to see my younger self in all of them),” Sydney said in an interview with SunStar Davao, reflecting on her early days on the mat. “Very happy ko nga daghan nag suporta sa event, and I am just very excited nga i-introduce ang sambo sa ilaha (I’m very happy that many supported the event, and I’m excited to introduce sambo to them)."

Chino, who is training for the judo Asian Games and Olympic qualifiers, highlighted the potential of Davao’s young athletes. “Nag-start din ako sa mga ganitong tournament. Kabalo gyud ko na isa ni sa mga steps ang tournament nga makatabang sa pag-grow sa athlete. Daghan gyud diri sa Davao na potential jud para maging national team ng sambo (I started in tournaments like this. I know these events are one of the steps that help athletes grow. There’s a lot of potential here in Davao for the national sambo team)."

The siblings also discovered emerging talent during the National Open. Sydney noted, “Nakakita mi about five or six na mga youth athletes nga magdula. So, dahil sa ganito ma-discover sila and magkaroon sila ng more experience (We spotted about five or six youth athletes who could compete. Through this, they get discovered and gain more experience)."

While organizing posed new challenges, the Tancontians found the effort rewarding. “Very happy kami to see everybody's performance (We’re very happy to see everyone’s performance)."

Their personal journeys continue to inspire. Sydney, soon to receive a citation at the Women in Sports Awards, reflected on her evolution from a young dreamer to a national athlete. “I am very happy and blessed na nahatagan ko og citation, and it's very special. Every year is special for me (I’m very happy and blessed to receive a citation, and it’s very special. Every year feels special to me),” she said.

Chino shared his long-term vision: “Akong goal jud is makapatong sa Olympics and eventually mag-share og mga knowledge, lalong-lalo na dito sa Davao. Gusto jud ko mubalik diri sa akong gipanggikanan kung asa ko nikusog (My goal is to compete in the Olympics and eventually share my knowledge, especially here in Davao. I really want to return to my hometown, where I grew up and developed my skills)," he added.

The seminar also ensured that local referees and coaches are aligned with international standards, raising the sport’s profile in the city. Sydney hinted at another major event: “We can host the Kadayawan Sambo Championship, hopefully in August.”

The Pilipinas Sambo Federation, led by president Paolo Tancontian, organized the event, and the Davao City government, through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office (SDD-CMO), presented it as part of the city’s 89th Araw ng Dabaw sports festival. Aia Bernadette Alejandro/DNSC, Sunstar Intern