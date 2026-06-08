Tancontian wins May Datba title

Tancontian, an architect by profession, topped a field of 24 finalists in the eight-game championship round, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to claim the title, trophy, and P9,000 cash prize in the tournament sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF).

The veteran bowler maintained his consistency throughout the six-hour competition to hold off a tightly packed leaderboard.

Berna Mozar finished as the first runner-up with a total of 1,490 pinfalls, earning a medal and a P6,000 cash prize.

Paul Palacio placed second runner-up after scoring 1,486 pinfalls, only four pins behind Mozar. He received a medal and a P4,000 cash prize.

Roger Geonzon secured third runner-up honors with 1,461 pinfalls, earning a medal and a P3,000 cash prize.

The championship proved highly competitive as only 50 pins separated the top four finishers after eight games.

The monthly tournament is one of DATBA's regular competitions aimed at developing local bowling talent and providing athletes with competitive opportunities in line with standards recognized by the Philippine Bowling Federation, the country's national sports association for bowling. MLSA