Team Juna stuns field in Ironman 70.3 relay

Formed just two months ago, Team Juna of Davao City pulled off the biggest upset Sunday, March 22, 2026, in the BYD Ironman 70.3 Davao presented by Aboitiz, edging out 69 other teams to claim the relay championship along the scorching stretch of Davao City Coastal Road.

The newly minted squad finished in 4:26:46, narrowly beating Team Ferrumtri, which clocked 4:27:09, by just 23 seconds. Tri Team 2go 3 rounded out the podium in 4:45:43.

Sean Alan de Leon, an Ateneo de Davao University swimmer, opened the race with a powerful 1.9-kilometer swim in 33:16. Former Ronda Pilipinas veteran Ronnie Urdaneta then powered through the 90-kilometer bike leg in 2:32:45. The anchor, multi-titled long-distance runner Elmer Bartolo, capped the relay with a 1:17:25 run, crossing the finish line first in the team category.

For multi-titled long-distance runner Elmer Bartolo of Calinan, the victory marked his first Ironman 70.3 relay title after two previous attempts under other teams left him off the podium.

“Gi-invite lng ko ni Mam Katty Fayery kay wala sila runner po, Mam. Kausa ra mi nag-meet, Mam, nagbuhat dayon group chat para sa training (I was just invited by Mam Katty Fayery because they didn’t have a runner. We met once, set up a group chat for training, and it all came together),” the 44-year-old Bartolo told SunStar Davao.

Despite the sweltering heat, Bartolo pushed hard on the run. “Happy kaayo ko, Mam, kay dli pod basta-basta akong kalaban sa relay sa all-male si Francisco Padayogdog Jr., usa ka ilado nga runner. Ang among teams sabay-sabay ra gyud sa swim ug bike, Mam, pati sa dagan. Maayo gani kondisyon ko atong Sunday. Pag last 5k, try gyud nako muuna sa run (I was really happy, Ma’am, because my competitor in the all-male relay, Francisco Padayogdog Jr., is a well-known runner. Our teams stayed neck-and-neck through the swim and bike—and even during the run. Fortunately, I was in good condition that Sunday, and I really pushed myself during the final five kilometers of the run)," he said.

It was intense, he said, but being in good shape made all the difference.

Team Ferrumtri’s runner, Francisco Padayogdog Jr., shared in a Facebook post: “Coach Idol Elmer Bartolo dol, salamat kaayo sa pagpasabay, dako kaayo akong kalipay makasabay ka sa dula (Coach idol Elmer Bartolo, thank you so much for pacing me. It was such a joy to run alongside you in the race).”

Bartolo explained the team’s name: “Pangalan yan sa subdivision sa tinitirhan ng sponsor namin, Ma'am, Juna Subdivision. Akala kasi ng sponsor namin hindi kami mag-place kaya katuwaan lang ying pangalan ng team namin (The name comes from the subdivision where our sponsor lives, Ma’am—Juna Subdivision. Our sponsor thought we wouldn’t place, so the team name was just for fun).”

Urdaneta shared his gratitude on Facebook: “Grateful beyond words to our generous team owner—our Barbie Boss Katty Fayery—for everything: preparation, fuel, race gear, and unwavering moral support.”