Teen judoka Calvin Quinn Posadas wins Davao City’s 1st Batang Pinoy 2025 gold medal

Fourteen-year-old Calvin Quinn Posadas once again rose to the occasion, clinching Davao City’s first gold medal in the Batang Pinoy 2025 national judo competition on Sunday, October 26, at the Lagao Elementary Gym.

Posadad edged his opponent from Baguio City, 1–0, in the boys’ 12–14 –78 kg juvenile division to defend the title he first won in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, during the 2024 Batang Pinoy.

It was Posadas’ second straight gold in three appearances, a fitting finish to his run in the juvenile category before he moves up to the cadets (15–17) next year.

His father, Abelardo Posadas IV, said their final strategy came down to patience and presence of mind. "Masyadong aggressive yung opponent. Nung nakita namin na medyo seconds to play na lang po, pinadiskarte nalang namin na huwag na mag-engage (His opponent was really aggressive. When we saw there were only a few seconds left, we told Calvin not to engage anymore and just play smart)," Abelardo said.

For Calvin, the victory meant more than just winning gold; it marked the payoff of three years of hard work, lessons, and perseverance on the mat.

“I feel very happy because achieving the gold medal in a national competition is one of my dreams,” he said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

Calvin began judo at age 12, inspired by his family’s deep roots in the sport—his father, mother, grandfather, and older brother all practice judo.

“I chose judo because I wanted to be strong not only physically but also mentally,” he said. “I also saw that it was a fun sport.”

Participating in the maximum weight category, Calvin said there are usually only a few competitors in his division. “This year, there were only two of us,” he shared, adding that his opponent was from Baguio.

When asked how he managed to win, Calvin credited three things: presence of mind, correct timing, and good preparation.

“I always maintain my focus and, of course, I keep praying before every match,” he said.

His journey, however, wasn’t built on victories alone. In his first Batang Pinoy in 2023, held in Manila, Calvin failed to win a medal after losing all his matches. A year later in Puerto Princesa, he bounced back, winning one match, losing another, yet securing the gold on points.

This year, he came back more confident, more patient, and with greater maturity, qualities that helped him close out his final juvenile bout with calm precision.

The Grade 9 student said he dedicated his win to his family, coaches, and teammates.

“I won this for my parents, friends, coaches, and teammates who showed unconditional support and love for me,” he said. “And I also won this for our Lord God, who guided me spiritually and mentally during the tournament.”

Calvin, the youngest of two siblings, is the son of Abelardo Posadas IV, a medical consultant for a weight loss program, and Cheryl Posadas, a homemaker.

As he looks forward to joining the cadet division next year, Calvin left a message for fellow Davaoeños still competing in the national meet:

“Always keep God at the center of everything you do, and be grateful to your parents and coaches.”

Posadas’ victory was just one of several highlights for Team Davao City, as a handful of young athletes also made their mark on the national stage.

In the pool, Jian Paul Baulos and Paulette Xavier Apilado both splashed their way to bronze medals in the 200-meter individual medley, competing in the 16–17 and 14–15 mixed age groups, respectively.

In athletics, Vince Potenciando added another bronze in shot put, while Andrie Roniel Lopez leaped to a bronze finish in long jump with a 6.00-meter mark.

Meanwhile, young chess wizard Hannah Segara also secured a bronze. MLSA