The dream Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia played for, cut short at 19

"Coach, dili sa ko mubalik mga five years sa Davao kay gusto nako pag madato ko, maahon nako akong pamilya sa ka pobre (Coach, I won't return to Davao for about five years because I want to succeed first and lift my family out of poverty)," Evangelio recalled in a Facebook post, sharing one of his final conversations with the young basketball star.

On June 8, that dream came to a heartbreaking end.

Ateneo de Manila University confirmed that Baterbonia, 19, and teammate Divine Adili, 21, died following a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

The tragedy stunned the Philippine sports community and devastated the family that had sacrificed so much to help him reach this moment.

A son determined to change his family's future

Long before he became a national basketball sensation, Baterbonia was a young boy growing up in modest circumstances in Agusan del Sur.

His parents, Rovelyn and Rene Baterbonia, earned a living selling fish in the market. Seeking better opportunities for their children, the family eventually moved from the Agusan Marsh area to Talacogon.

Basketball became more than a sport for Rene.

It became a path toward a better future.

Despite his growing fame, those closest to him said he never forgot where he came from.

According to a May 24, 2026, post by DepEd Davao Region, he regularly shared a significant portion of his earnings with his family, including allowances and incentives from tournaments. At one point, he said he gave as much as 80 percent of what he earned through basketball to help support his parents and six siblings.

His ultimate goal extended beyond championships and awards.

He dreamed of one day earning enough money to start a business for his parents so they would no longer need to sell fish in the market.

For Baterbonia, every basket, every victory, and every opportunity represented another step toward helping the people he loved most.

From soccer player to basketball phenom

Basketball was not originally Baterbonia's sport.

As a child, he played soccer. But as he grew taller, he discovered a natural fit on the basketball court.

By age 15, he had fully committed himself to the game.

His talent quickly drew attention.

In 2025, he became the face of Davao Region's historic championship run at the Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte. The Davao Eagles captured the region's first-ever secondary boys basketball gold medal, and Baterbonia earned Most Valuable Player honors.

Later that year, he helped lead the same Davao Eagles core, representing the Philippines, to a historic gold medal at the 14th Asean Schools Games in Brunei.

His rise continued in 2026 when he guided Davao Region back to the Palarong Pambansa finals in his hometown of Agusan del Sur, where the Eagles secured a silver medal.

But even before then, college recruiters had taken notice.

Ateneo de Manila University offered him a scholarship and a place on its men's basketball team.

For many observers, the opportunity marked the beginning of an even brighter future.

For Baterbonia, it represented something more personal.

It was a chance to fulfill the promise he made to his family.

A mother's grief

While tributes poured in from across the country, Baterbonia's family faced a different reality — the painful wait for answers and the return of their loved one.

Hours after news of the tragedy broke, his mother, Rovelyn Baterbonia, turned to social media to express the anguish of a parent struggling to comprehend the sudden loss of her son.

"Lord, tabangi ko (help me)," she wrote in one post, pleading for strength as her family confronted what she described as one of the greatest trials of their lives.

Again and again, she asked the same question: "Why?"

In a series of emotional posts, Rovelyn said she still had many unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding her son's death.

She also expressed frustration over what she said was a lack of information reaching the family in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

At one point, she wrote that she had yet to see her son's body and was still waiting for details about what had happened and where he had been taken.

In another post, she questioned why information and memorial messages had already begun circulating publicly while the family was still trying to verify details and understand the tragedy.

She said she wished parents had been given a fuller understanding of the activities involved before the team's gathering.

The grieving mother also shared the heartbreak of learning about her son's death on the birthday of one of his younger brothers.

"Kapait sa regalo sa imong birthday nak (A bitter gift on your birthday, my child)," she wrote in a message addressed to her other son, Raffy Vence, recalling how the family received the devastating news on what should have been a day of celebration.

As of Tuesday, authorities continued gathering information about the incident.

Aurora Police Provincial Office acting provincial director Col. Percival Pineda said initial findings indicated the deaths appeared to be the result of an accident and that investigators had not found evidence of foul play.

Pineda also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information while authorities continued their investigation.

Amid the family's grief, government officials in Agusan del Sur assisted.

Gov. Santiago Cane Jr. said provincial officials coordinated with Baterbonia's parents and arranged transportation, accommodations, and other logistical support for the family's trip to Manila.

The governor also assured the family that the provincial government would continue assisting them as they navigated the difficult days ahead.

"Ayaw kamo kabalaka kay kami tanan motabang sa pamilya ni Bobet Baterbonia (Don’t worry, because we will all help Bobet Baterbonia’s family)," Cane said in a social media post.

In a separate conversation with the family, the governor encouraged them to reach out should they need additional assistance while in Manila.

For now, however, the family's focus remains on bringing Rene home.

Rovelyn also reflected on the sacrifices her son had made in pursuit of his dreams.

"Pinaagi sa iyang sport among gisuportahan para maka-survive mi sa among kalisod (We supported him through his sport so that we could survive our hardships)," she told Cane, explaining how basketball became a source of hope for their family.

As relatives, friends, and supporters continue to mourn, Rovelyn's posts have come to embody the heartbreak felt by many who followed her son's journey — a mother's grief over a life lost too soon and her search for answers in the wake of an unimaginable tragedy.

Community mourns

As news of Baterbonia's death spread, tributes poured in from across the country.

The Department of Education-Davao Region remembered him as the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, whose determination, sportsmanship, and leadership inspired teammates and aspiring athletes throughout Mindanao.

The Department of Education-Davao City described him as one of Philippine basketball's brightest young stars, praising not only his talent but also his humility, discipline, and commitment to excellence.

Ateneo de Davao University President Fr. Karel S. San Juan, SJ, said those who knew Baterbonia best remembered him not only for his accomplishments on the court but also for the kindness he showed others.

"We will forever remember him as our Gentle Giant," San Juan said.

"A young man whose presence brought strength, comfort, and joy, and who was truly an MVP on and off the court."

For teammates, the loss felt deeply personal.

Matt Cayetano, who played alongside Baterbonia with Ateneo de Davao University and the Davao Eagles, recalled plans to reunite in Manila.

"Daghan pa man kag pangandoy na gusto maabot (You still had so many dreams you wanted to achieve)," Cayetano wrote. "Tanang dula nako para ni saimoha (Every game I play will be for you)."

The tragedy also resonated throughout Philippine sports.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas extended its condolences to the families of Baterbonia and fellow Ateneo player Divine Adili, saying it stood in solidarity with those affected by the loss.

The Philippine Sports Commission called the deaths a profound tragedy for Philippine sports and announced it would participate in efforts to review athlete safety protocols alongside the SBP, UAAP, CHED, and other stakeholders.

A legacy beyond basketball

The championships, MVP trophies, and international medals made Rene Clert Baterbonia a star.

But those who knew him best remember something deeper.

They remember a son who wanted to lift his family out of poverty.

A teammate who inspired others through hard work and humility.

A young man who transformed every opportunity into hope for those he loved.

Last week, he arrived in Manila carrying dreams that stretched far beyond basketball.

Today, a grieving nation remembers not only the player he became, but also the person he was striving to be. MLSA