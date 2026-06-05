The gold he refused to quit on

Four years of setbacks, injuries, and near misses finally paid off for Frenchester Aracena.

The 16-year-old student-athlete from Tugbok National High School captured the gold medal in the boys' 56-kilogram wushu sanda division at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, completing a journey that tested his patience, resilience, and determination.

For Aracena, the victory was years in the making.

“Syempre, masaya ako nung napanalunan ko yung gold medal kasi sa four years of trying to get the gold, ngayon ko lang talaga nakuha, kaya sobrang saya ko (Winning the gold medal made me incredibly happy. I had spent four years chasing it, and finally achieving that goal was an amazing feeling),” he said.

The Grade 11 student reached the national games three times before finally standing atop the podium. He bowed out in the quarterfinals during his Palaro debut in Marikina City in 2023, improved to a silver medal in Cebu City in 2024, then suffered a major setback in 2025 when he failed to qualify for the national meet.

Instead of giving up, Aracena kept working.

His path back to Palaro was anything but easy.

Aracena entered the tournament as one of the smallest athletes in his weight class and faced opponents he believed had a significant size advantage.

“Hindi talaga ako nag-expect na mananalo ako kasi sa category kong 56 kg, ako ang pinakamaliit at lahat ng mga makakalaban ko ay malalaki

(I didn't really expect to win because I was the smallest competitor in my weight class, while all my opponents were bigger and stronger),” he said.

The challenge intensified when injuries threatened his campaign. He competed despite a lingering foot injury from training and later hurt his shoulder during the championship bout.

Still, he refused to back down.

“Sa laro, kahit gaano pa kasakit, titiisin ko, maipanalo ko lang ang laban (No matter how much pain I was in during the match, I was willing to endure it as long as I could win),” he said.

Aracena's journey in Wushu began in Grade 7 after teacher and coach Sir Gabby J. Patosa visited his classroom to recruit athletes.

Curiosity initially drew him to the sport.

What started as curiosity soon became a passion. Encouraged by his father, Rommel Aracena, a security supervisor at 2GO Shipping, he continued training and steadily developed into one of Davao Region's top young fighters.

The toughest chapter came in 2025 when he lost during the Davao City Athletic Association (Dcaa) Meet, ending his hopes of advancing to the Davao Region Athletic Association (Davraa) Meet and Palarong Pambansa competitions.

For many athletes, missing the national stage could have been the end of the dream.

For Aracena, it became motivation.

“Kahit na natalo ako sa Dcaa, nagtra-training pa rin ako para sa 2026, makakapasok ako ulit (Even after I lost at the DCAA meet, I kept training because I was determined to make it back in 2026),” he said.

His perseverance also inspired coach John Paul Tan, who described Aracena as a son.

Tan said the pair endured numerous challenges together, from illnesses to the constant pressure of meeting competition weight requirements.

“I feel blessed by our Lord kay ning bataa murag anak na nako ni. Grabe among naagian ani nga mga pagsulay, from illnesses to pressure sa pagkuha sa timbang. Despite ato, never jud nawalaan ug pag-asa si Frenchester (I feel blessed by the Lord because this young man is like a son to me. We've been through so many challenges together, from illnesses to the pressure of making weight. Despite everything, Frenchester never lost hope),” Tan said.

Tan revealed he had stepped away from coaching after Aracena missed the 2025 Palaro, but the young fighter convinced him to return.

“Nihangyo siya sa iyang pamilya nga mubalik ko ug coach kay buhaton na daw niya ang tanan para makuha ang gold. Mao to naka-inspire sa akoa nga mubalik sa coaching (He asked his family to convince me to return as his coach because he said he was willing to do whatever it took to win the gold medal. That inspired me to start coaching again),” Tan said.

When the final match ended in Agusan del Sur, the long pursuit was finally over.

The gold medal represented more than a championship. It symbolized years of sacrifice, painful defeats, injuries, and unwavering faith.

Aracena credited God, his family, teammates, coaches, Tugbok National High School, Mintal Comprehensive High School, King's Sword Team, and trainers Pastor Arniel Barbero, Clarence Villacastin, and Jaylord Adavan for helping him reach the top.

Now a Palarong Pambansa champion, Aracena has set his sights on an even bigger goal — earning a place on the Philippine national team. Frances Kim Cachila/AdDU, SunStar Intern