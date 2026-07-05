‘This is everything’: Eala topples defending champ

Alexandra Eala fought back tears after delivering the biggest Grand Slam victory of her career Saturday, defeating defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (9), 6-2 to become the first Filipina to reach the fourth round, and the second week, of a Grand Slam tournament.

For Eala, the historic milestone represented years of sacrifice that began in neighborhood courts in the Philippines.

“Maybe for someone like Iga, who’s won so many Slams, or maybe for someone like Serena or Venus, this achievement may seem small,” Eala said during her on-court interview. “But for someone who grew up in the Philippines — I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school, with my ruffled socks and light-up shoes and chubby cheeks — this is everything.”

Then she made it clear she wasn’t finished.

“But because I’m emotional does not mean I’m satisfied. So next round, let’s go!”

The victory marked Eala’s seventh career win over a Top 10 opponent and her second against Swiatek, the world No. 3. It also gave the 21-year-old the biggest win of her Grand Slam career after entering Wimbledon with just one main-draw major victory.