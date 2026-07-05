‘This is everything’: Eala topples defending champ

Alexandra Eala fought back tears after delivering the biggest Grand Slam victory of her career Saturday, defeating defending Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (9), 6-2 to become the first Filipina to reach the fourth round, and the second week, of a Grand Slam tournament.
For Eala, the historic milestone represented years of sacrifice that began in neighborhood courts in the Philippines.
“Maybe for someone like Iga, who’s won so many Slams, or maybe for someone like Serena or Venus, this achievement may seem small,” Eala said during her on-court interview. “But for someone who grew up in the Philippines — I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school, with my ruffled socks and light-up shoes and chubby cheeks — this is everything.”
Then she made it clear she wasn’t finished.
“But because I’m emotional does not mean I’m satisfied. So next round, let’s go!”
The victory marked Eala’s seventh career win over a Top 10 opponent and her second against Swiatek, the world No. 3. It also gave the 21-year-old the biggest win of her Grand Slam career after entering Wimbledon with just one main-draw major victory.
The breakthrough continued Eala’s rapid rise on the WTA Tour. Sixteen months after shocking Swiatek in Miami to announce herself on the world stage, she has won two WTA 125 titles, reached the Eastbourne final on grass, and established herself as one of the tour’s fastest-rising players.
Against one of tennis’ most accomplished champions, Eala showed remarkable composure under pressure.
The opening set lasted 84 minutes and featured dramatic momentum swings. Eala rallied after surrendering a 5-3 lead, saved two set points in a tense tiebreak, and finally converted her fourth set point to seize control of the match.
“I was just thinking one point at a time,” Eala said afterward. “When you think it’s 9-9 or 10-9, you start to crumble a little bit. One point at a time helps. At the end of the day, Iga is such an amazing player, so you never really know what’s going to happen.
“Once I saw my opportunities or once I saw the ball coming, I went for it. Not much thinking. It was more instinct.”
Eala carried that confidence into the second set.
She broke Swiatek twice to build a 4-0 lead, struck four aces, and repeatedly frustrated the five-time Grand Slam champion with aggressive returns and crisp passing shots. Although Swiatek recovered one break and forced a tense final game, Eala saved four break points before blasting a forehand winner on her third match point to complete the upset.
The numbers underscored Eala’s disciplined performance.
She hit 24 winners against 21 unforced errors, converted five of seven break-point opportunities, and saved eight of the 11 break points she faced. Her improved serve also played a key role as she won 55% of points behind her second serve, compared with 32% for Swiatek.
Swiatek finished with 32 winners but committed 44 unforced errors. Her attempts to pressure Eala at the net often backfired as the Filipina repeatedly answered with sharp passing shots.
For Eala, however, the victory meant far more than a place in the Round of 16.
“How many times have I dreamed of opportunities like this?” she said. “When I have my opportunities, I have to take them. They’re blessings. Being here is a blessing. I worked super, super hard just to get here, and I’m taking it.
“This goes out to the Filipino fans. This goes out to my family. This goes out to all the little girls with ruffled socks and chubby cheeks.”
Eala will try to extend her historic Wimbledon run against No. 13 seed Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round. The Filipina defeated Paolini 6-1, 7-6 (5) in their only previous meeting in Dubai earlier this year. WTA