'This win is one of the miracles of my life' - Chezka Centeno

“This win is one of the miracles of my life,” Centeno wrote on Facebook after the match. “I wasn’t at my best, but God prepared me for this moment. I know without a doubt it was all Him. God is good and faithful.”

Centeno’s victory also sealed another proud chapter for Philippine cue sports, with Amit taking the silver medal, a historic sweep that reaffirmed the country’s dominance in women’s pool.

Centeno blanked China’s Liu Shasha 3–0 in the semifinals, while Amit outclassed Belarus’ Margarita Fefilova 3–1 to set up the highly anticipated all-Filipina finale — the first in the history of the Women’s 10-Ball World Championship.

World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) president Ishaun Singh praised both finalists, calling the match “a showcase of world-class excellence.”

“Congratulations to Chezka Centeno on a world-class victory,” Singh said in a statement published on the WPA website. “This all-Filipina final reflects the incredible depth of talent and the rise of women’s pool globally. Both Chezka and Rubilen displayed outstanding skill and sportsmanship, setting an example for future champions worldwide.”

From doubt to destiny

Centeno, in a Facebook post, revealed her victory came after a stretch of self-doubt and frustration.

“For the past four months, I’ve been competing non-stop, reaching three finals and falling short in two,” she shared. “I began doubting myself and even thought about giving up after losing my second match here in Bali. But God reminded me to trust Him. The next day, I woke up feeling light and at peace.”

She credited her family, partner, coach Mohammad Bewi, and supporters for helping her rediscover her fire. “It’s a great honor to bring another title home to the Philippines,” she said. “I wish for women’s pool to grow bigger and for women athletes to be more recognized.”