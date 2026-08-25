Three share top honors in Amaranta pickleball

Cydnie Casintahan, Nicole Flores and Alexis Samson shared the top spot in the Amaranta Sweats Pickleball Tournament after each posted a 6-2 win-loss record in eight games, earning a 75 percent win rate and sharing the P40,000 top prize and trophy.

Police Maj. Cris Ian Taghap finished second with a 4-2 record in six games for a 67 percent win rate and took home P20,000.

Entrepreneur Noe Neñera II and James Bañanola tied for third, each posting a 5-3 record in eight games for a 63 percent win rate. They received P10,000 each.

The three-day tournament, held Aug. 21 to 23 at Powerplay Sports Central, with the final day at Arena Athletics along Carlos P. Garcia Highway in Barangay Matina Crossing, Davao City, brought together family members, friends, students, professionals, and pickleball enthusiasts for competitive but friendly matches.

Players earned their rankings based on their win rates and win-loss records.

Beyond the leaderboard and prizes, organizers said the tournament aimed to create a space where people could enjoy the sport, compete with sportsmanship, and strengthen relationships.