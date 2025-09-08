Thunderbelles down DLSU in 4 sets before a roaring Davao crowd

Dabawenyo fans roared inside the packed University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gym as the finals went down to the wire in the last two sets. Every rally, every deadlock had the crowd on its feet. In the end, the Zus Coffee Thunderbelles held their ground, defeating the Angel Canino-less De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, to capture the Davao Invitational Volleyball Tournament 2025 crown Sunday night, September 7. Canino sat out the match due to injury.

Veteran hitter Jovelyn Gonzaga spearheaded the Thunderbelles’ charge and later earned both the most valuable player (MVP) and best opposite attacker honors. With her at the helm, Zus swept the four-team pocket tournament unbeaten, winning all four matches.

Gonzaga said she had vowed to give everything on the Davao court, and she fulfilled that promise.

"Nag-promise ako sa self ko na magperform ng maganda dito sa Davao (I promised myself that I would perform well here in Davao)," Gonzaga told the crowd, drawing loud applause. "Sobrang love ko ang Dava. Every time na may break kami, sa Davao talaga ako napupunta (I really love Davao. Every time we have a break, I always come here). So, I love you all! On behalf of Zus, maraming salamat (thank you)."

Her teammates also shone, with Chinnie Arroyo bagging best attacker, Cloanne Mondoñedo taking best setter, and Micah Go claiming best server. DLSU’s Katrina del Castillo (best blocker) and Lyka de Leon (best libero) also received special awards. Each winner took home ₱5,000 in cash, while Gonzaga pocketed an extra ₱10,000 for her MVP award.

The Thunderbelles claimed the ₱150,000 top prize, while DLSU settled for the ₱100,000 runner-up purse. Sports patron Glenn Escandor, president and CEO of the Escandor Group of Companies, handed the prizes during the awarding ceremonies.

On Instagram, the Thunderbelles posted: "Uuwi ang Zus Coffee Thunderbelles na may isang tropeyo at libu-libong ngiti mula sa inyong mainit na pagtanggap. Apat na araw ninyong pinuno ang Usep Gym (The Zus Coffee Thunderbelles are going home with a trophy and thousands of smiles from your warm welcome. For four days, you filled the Usep Gym)! Now this place is part of our team's history. THANK YOU, DAVAOEÑOS!"

Meanwhile, the Farm Fresh Foxies rallied from a first-set loss to edge the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers for third place, 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21. The Foxies got P80,000 while the Lady Blazers claimed P50,000.

Foxies veteran Rachel Anne Daquis thanked the crowd, saying: "Sa lahat po ng napuntahan naming lugar ito po ang pinaka the best (Of all the places we’ve been to, this is the very best)," which drew more cheers from Dabawenyos.

Madayaw Sports Davao organized the event while VolleyPrep Events Management Services provided the technical services.

The City Mayor’s Office (CMO) and The Royal Mandaya Hotel (TRMH) co-presented the volleyfest, with Genesis 88 Construction, Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center, Open Space Café and Bar, the Office of the Vice Mayor, the Office of the Second Congressional District, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, and Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat as backers. MLSA