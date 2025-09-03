Top-notch volleyball action at Usep Gym

Volleyball fever hits Davao as the Davao Invitational Volleyball Tournament 2025 opens on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 5 p.m. at the University of Southeastern Philippines (UseP) Gym in Bo. Obrero, Davao City. Admission is free.

The opener features a double-header: defending champion De La Salle University (DLSU) Lady Spikers face the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers at 5 p.m., followed by a showdown between the Zus Coffee Thunderbelles and the Farm Fresh Foxies at 7 p.m.

On Friday, September 5, the Lady Spikers return to the court while the Foxies square off against the Lady Blazers in the 7 p.m. main event. Saturday’s matches wrap up the three-day volleyfest with CSB vs. Zus Coffee (5 p.m.) and DLSU vs. Farm Fresh.

The battle for third and the championship games will be held Sunday, September 7, 2025.

DLSU brings firepower with outside hitter Angel Canino, middle blockers Amie Provido and Thea Gagate, and spiker Shevana Laput leading the charge. Adding hometown pride, Davao’s own Irina Glenne Escandor joins the roster alongside teammates Jhianna de Jesus, Lyka de Leon, Lilay del Castillo, Mikole Reyes, Althea Cabradilla, Vida Caringal, Ella de Guzman, Shane Reterta, Pia Rodriguez, Ashlee Buenaventura, Angel Ewis, Eshana Nunag, Julia Rodriguez, Jessa Mae Pauleen Santos, Mika Santos, and Gorettie Linog.

As of press time Wednesday, September 3, some teams were already at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) waiting for their flights to Davao City.

The Farm Fresh Foxies shared on Facebook a photo at NAIA, captioned: “Smile muna bago magpuksaan. See you in a few, Davao City… LET’S GO!”

The Zus Coffee Thunderbelles also posted a team photo with the message: “WE ARE HEADED TO YOU, DAVAO! Games begin September 4. SEE YOU THERE!”

The tournament, organized by Madayaw Sports Davao, is presented by the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) in partnership with The Royal Mandaya Hotel (TRMH), and supported by Genesis 88 Construction, Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center, Open Space Café and Bar, the Office of the Vice Mayor, the Office of the Second Congressional District, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, and Puwersa ng Pilipinong Pandagat. MLSA