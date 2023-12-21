Tracksters Lyka Catubig, Desiree Alaba give Davao City 2 golds each in PNG-BP

Davao City tracksters Lyka Catubig and Desiree Anne Alaba secured their second gold medals on Day 3 of the 2023 Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy national athletics championships at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

The 19-year-old Catubig, pocketed the women's 5,000m run (5K) with a time of 19 minutes and 22 seconds, following her golden finish in the women's U20 3,000m walk (3K), which was the 2023 PNG's first gold medal.

Maintaining a substantial lead throughout the race, Catubig shared her surprise and gratitude in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao.

"Wala po ako nag expect, Ma'am, kay walkathon akong gi focus og training kay mao man akong special event, kaya until now dili ko katuo. Thankful kaayo ko, Ma'am, power kaayo si Lord (I didn't expect it ma'am because I focused on training because it was my special event, so until now I didn't believe it. I am very thankful, Ma'am, the Lord is very powerful)," she said.

The University of Mindanao (UM) standout had previously claimed the girls 2,000m walk gold medal in the 2019 Batang Pinoy national championships in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and the bronze in the secondary girls 2,000m walk in the Palarong Pambansa.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Alaba secured the girls U18 triple jump gold medal on the heels of clinching the long jump gold on Tuesday, December 19.

"Happy po, Ma'am, kay first time nako mudula og Batang Pinoy then naka double gold dayon ko ((I feel really happy, Ma'am, because this was my first opportunity to play in Batang Pinoy, and then I immediately won two gold medals)," she said in a separate Facebook interview.

She learned the ropes of jumping as a sport at the age of 12 under veteran coaches Emilio "Toto" Lacanaria and Irish Magno.

Alaba dedicated her achievement to her parents for their support and her coaches who consistently trained her regardless of the weather.

Raine Jamie Mission added a bronze in the boys U18 high jump event for Davao City. MLSA